Amazon offers up to 50% off fashion from its in-house brands with pricing from $8 Prime shipped

Amazon is currently offering up to 50% off fashion from its in-house brands with deals from $8 Prime shipped. Inside this sale you can find brands including Amazon Essentials, Goodthreads, Simple Joys by Carter, and more. Prices are as marked. A standout from this sale is the men’s Straight-Fit 9-Inch Inseam Stretch 5-Pocket Shorts that are currently marked down to $19 and originally sold for $25. These shorts are available in eleven color options and can be dressed up or down seamlessly. This style is also infused with stretch to promote all day comfort and it has five pockets to store everyday essentials. They will easily become a go-to in your wardrobe for this summer. Be sure to find the rest of our top picks below and you will want to check out The North Face’s new markdowns here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

