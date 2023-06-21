GAP Factory’s Cyber Sale offers 60% off sitewide + free shipping with deals from $3

Ali Smith -
FashionGap
60% off + free shipping

GAP Factory’s Cyber Sale is live and offering 60% off sitewide as well as free shipping on all orders with code GFSHIP at checkout. Better yet, you can receive an extra 60% off all clearance. Discount is applied at checkout. One of the most notable items from this sale is the Straight Jeans in Washwell that’s currently marked down to $20, which is $30 off the original rate. This classic denim can easily be dressed up or down and the non-stretch fabric will stay put all-day long. The straight hem is also highly flattering and can be worn throughout any season. Rated 4.8/5 stars from GAP customers. Find even more deals by heading below or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Fashion

Fashion Deals - Ralph Lauren, J-Crew, Banana Republic, Eddie Bauer, Sperry, Tommy Hilfiger, Lacoste, Nike, PUMA, adidas and many more

Gap

About the Author

Ali Smith

Ali Smith is a fashion and lifestyle blogger and an editor at 9to5toys. She has a unique perspective on fashion and is always watching for the newest and freshest trends. Her blog and Instagram is http://alismithstyle.com/. Contact her at ali@9to5mac.com.
WEN’s oscillating belt and spindle sander is a wo...
8Bitdo’s customizable Xbox controller now starts ...
HP Victus 15L desktop with Ryzen 7/RX 6600 XT/32GB RAM ...
Amazon’s new 2-Series smart Fire TVs hit new lows...
9to5Toys Daily: June 21, 2023 – M1 Max MacBook Pro $1...
Amazon offers up to 50% off fashion from its in-house b...
Just-released OnePlus Nord N30 5G includes Nord Buds 2 ...
Review: NZXT Relay offers a complete audio line-up with...
Load more...
Show More Comments