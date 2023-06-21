GAP Factory’s Cyber Sale offers 60% off sitewide + free shipping with deals from $3

GAP Factory’s Cyber Sale is live and offering 60% off sitewide as well as free shipping on all orders with code GFSHIP at checkout. Better yet, you can receive an extra 60% off all clearance. Discount is applied at checkout. One of the most notable items from this sale is the Straight Jeans in Washwell that’s currently marked down to $20, which is $30 off the original rate. This classic denim can easily be dressed up or down and the non-stretch fabric will stay put all-day long. The straight hem is also highly flattering and can be worn throughout any season. Rated 4.8/5 stars from GAP customers. Find even more deals by heading below or you can shop the entire sale here.
Our top picks for men include:
- Straight Jeans with Washwell $20 (Orig. $50)
- 7-Inch Essential Khaki Shorts with Washwell $18 (Orig. $45)
- Linen-Cotton Vacay Shirt in Standard Fit $20 (Orig. $50)
- 3-Pack Crewneck T-Shirt $20 (Orig. $50)
- GapFit Performance Joggers $24 (Orig. $60)
- …and even more deals…
Our top picks for women include:
- 4-Inch Mid Rise Linen Pull-On Shorts $16 (Orig. $40)
- GapFit Studio Polo Dress $20 (Orig. $50)
- Twill Girlfriend Joggers with Washwell $28 (Orig. $70)
- Relaxed Boatneck Puff Sleeve Top $20 (Orig. $50)
- Favorite V-Neck T-Shirt $8 (Orig. $20)
- …and even more deals…
