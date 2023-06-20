Denon launches new PerL/Pro earbuds with ANC, Spatial Audio, and personalized Masimo AAT audio

Denon today is launching a pair of new true wireless earbuds that look to challenge even that of Apple’s latest flagship releases. With impressive feature sets that even have a chance at dethroning AirPods Pro 2, the new Denon PerL series arrives with personalized sound, ANC, and two form-factors.

Meet the new PerL and PerL earbuds from Denon

Marking some of the brand’s first entries into the true wireless space, the new Denon PerL lineup looks to bring the company’s usual sound quality into your everyday carry. Before we even get to the features, it’s clear Denon is doing things a bit differently than other cord-free listening experiences out there. Both the new PerL and PerL Pro come outfitted with some unique designs that trade-in the usual stem builds circular footprints. These fit within a fairly standard charging case and are also backed by a water-resistance rating, though there’s certainly more here than just a fresh face in the design department.

One of the biggest selling points unique to the Denon PerL earbuds is the Masimo Adaptive Acoustic Technology. Leveraged to achieve personalized sound, the buds can automatically adjust the EQ settings and sound profile to match everyone’s own specific hearing. Then on top of the Masimo AAT features is support for both lossless and spatial audio technologies to add a more objective flavor to the sound quality.

As far as the differences between the two earbuds, Denon justifies the PerL Pro with the added inclusion of an adaptive ANC mode. So while the standard pair is well equipped to block out sound around you, you’ll need the higher-end pair to take advantage of noise isolation that can adjust to your surroundings. To make that happen, there’s eight microphones on the higher-end pair, while only four on the standard entry into the series.

Battery life is another big area where the PerL Pro excel, with 8 hours of playback on the buds themselves being elevated to 32 hours with the charging case. All of that earns the earbuds an even more premium $349 price tag to compare with the $199 MSRP on the standard Denon PerL. Now available for purchase direct from Denon, the new PerL and PerL Pro earbuds will be getting a full rollout later this year.

9to5Toys’ Tack

Over the past few weeks I’ve been listening to quite a few different pairs of earbuds at all ends of the spectrum. Anker’s new buds give even some of the flagships out there a run for their money, let alone the experiences offered by true wireless headphones that haven’t been revealed yet. My main take away from all this is that the competition is higher than it’s ever been in the space, and now the folks over at Denon are trying to enter the ring.

On paper, I love the specs that the new Denon PerL and PerL Pro are looking to offer. How each pair will actually sound is an entirely other thing, but the strategy the brand is going with at least resonates with me so far. Denon has a good track record with releasing high fidelity audio gear, and so hopefully that ends up being the case here. I’ll be taking a hands-on look at these in the coming weeks, so stay tuned for a hands-on review.

