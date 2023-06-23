Today’s Android game and app deals: XCOM 2 Collection, ARIDA, Plancon, and more

Justin Kahn
Reg. $1+ FREE+

Your Friday afternoon collection of the best Android game and app deals is now ready to go down below. Alongside the Google Play software offers, this morning also saw Galaxy Watch 5 styles hit the second-best prices of the year with deals starting from $229 ahead of the Galaxy Unpacked event. As for the apps, highlights include titles like XCOM 2 Collection, Tempest: Pirate RPG Premium, ARIDA: Backland’s Awakening, Plancon: Space Conflict, Majesty: The Fantasy Kingdom, and more. Head below the fold for a complete look at today’s best Android game and app deals. 

Best Android apps and games on sale

More Android app deals still live:

More on XCOM 2 Collection:

Aliens rule Earth with a new order promising a brilliant future for those who conform, and silencing all those who do not. At the edges of the world, the scattered forces of XCOM gather to defend humanity, ignite a global resistance, and reclaim the planet. Bring down the alien regime from your phone or tablet with the XCOM 2 Collection; the complete experience of XCOM 2: War of the Chosen and four DLC packs in a single package with no in-app purchases.

