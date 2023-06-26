Babbel Language Learning: Lifetime Subscription on sale for $180 (Reg. $399)

Learning a new language can do a world of good for any individual, group of people, family, or team. With summer upon us, there’s no better time than now to learn the language of your dream destination. Babbel is a mobile-friendly, super popular language-learning platform that is designed to help you converse easier. And during our limited-time Deal Days Summer 2023 event, which ends on July 14th at 11:59PM, you can save on a lifetime subscription to Babbel for just $179.97 (reg. $399).

For those who don’t know, Deal Days is our alternative to Amazon’s Prime Day. Starting up earlier, so you don’t have to sit around and wait for savings, it features discounts on a wide variety of well known brands and new products. This particular deal on a lifetime subscription to Babbel is a great opportunity for travelers and those who are interested in learning a new language.

Your Babbel membership will get you access to a comprehensive language learning platform with 10-15 minute bite-sized lessons and course paths from beginner to advanced for 14 different langauges. You can take these easy-to-digest lessons anywhere you want, whenever you want with your phone, tablet, or computer. Babbel’s advanced speech recognition technology actively listens to how you pronounce words and sentences, adjusting you along the way to hone in on the proper pronunciation. And you can get personalized review sessions to help lock in on areas where you can improve.

Babbel’s used by over 10 million people around the world, and it has over a half-million reviews on the Google Play Store, where its average rating is an astonishing 4.5/5 stars. On the App Store, it maintains an average of 4.6/5 stars.

Through July 14th, you can save with our Deal Days Summer 2023 sale on this Babbel Language Learning: Lifetime Subscription (All Languages), available for $179.97 (reg. $399).

