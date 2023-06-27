Smartphone Accessories: ESR 7.5W MagSafe Air Vent Car iPhone Mount from $14, more

ESR is currently offering its HaloLock 7.5W MagSafe Wireless Charging iPhone Air Vent Car Mount for $13.99 shipped with the code SGTY65 at checkout. Opt for the version with an included 36W car charging adapter for $17.99 at Amazon once you clip the on-page coupon. For comparison, ESR charges $40 for the model without the adapter, while Amazon typically runs $36 for the one with the adapter. Either way you slice it, today’s deal saves at least 50% and marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. Designed to mount to an air vent in your vehicle, this car mount leverages Apple’s MagSafe magnetic ring which allows you to simply just set your iPhone on it and let the magnets grab it. Once attached, you’ll find that the mount will deliver 7.5W of wireless charging power to your docked device. Should you be in a parking lot, or have a passenger to use it, the charging puck can detach from the mount so that way you can type, search, or figure out where your next destination is.

Compatible with MagSafe: this magnetic wireless car charger gives you faster and easier charging with magnetic place-and-go convenience. Shift Charging Modes: removable charging pad lets you switch from navigation to gaming and back in seconds with uninterrupted charging; phone mounting only supported with charging pad attached. Strong Magnetic Lock: charging pad and mount hold your phone securely over even the roughest roads; combine with a HaloLock case for the strongest magnetic lock. Ready for Navigation: this MagSafe car charger has a full ring of magnets, allowing you to easily switch between portrait and landscape orientation. Everything You Need to Fast Charge: HaloLock Shift Wireless Car Charger, 36W QC 3.0 Dual-Port USB-A Power Adapter, secure air vent mount, 3.3 ft (1 m) USB-A to USB-C cable

