Anker’s new MagGo MagSafe Power Bank now even more affordable in four styles at $25.50

Earlier this spring, Anker launched not only its latest MagSafe power bank, but also its most affordable model yet. Now it’s an even better value, as the new 321 MagGo PowerCore Magnetic 5K is now on Amazon and marked down to $25.59 shipped. As the first time you’ve been able to save on all of the different colors, today’s offer lands from the usual $32 going rate. It’s only the third discount to date and with 20% in savings, is the second-best offer of all-time, though some of the colors are dropping to new lows with their first price cuts to date. Centered around a 5,000mAh battery, the new Anker MagSafe power bank works with iPhone 14, as well as the older 13 and 12 series devices. While only the black style is getting in on the savings, unlike its more colorful counterparts, the battery will snap onto the back of your device while delivering the same 7.5W speeds as Apple’s in-house model. It can also double as a typical MagSafe charger when plugged in, refueling not only your device but the internal battery itself at once from the 20W USB-C port. Our launch coverage breaks down everything else you need to know, too.

At under $26, this is the most affordable MagSafe power bank that Anker sells. There may be some options from ESR that are a better value, but if you’re looking for the peace of mind offered by one of our favorite accessory makers on the market, look no further than the newest release from Anker.

While we just took a hands-on look at the new EverFrost cooler from Anker, the savings this week are still all about the brand’s latest 15W MagSafe 3-in-1 chargers. Arriving as the perfect iPhone 14 companions for taking full advantage of Apple’s new StandBy mode coming in iOS 17, two of the new offerings are on sale for some of the best prices yet starting at $110.

Anker MagGo PowerCore Magnetic 5K features:

Measuring just 3.7 × 2.5 × 0.59 inches, this power bank easily fits in your pocket or bag, making it the perfect travel companion to keep your iPhone charged on the go. With a powerful 5,000mAh battery, it provides up to 19 hours of extended video playtime for your iPhone 14 Pro Max. Equipped with Negative Temperature Coefficient (NTC) sensors that monitor temperatures up to 7,200 times per hour for a safer charge.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!