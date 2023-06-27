Razer first IEMs arrive with Moray, offering ‘all-day streaming comfort’ and THX certification

Today, iconic gaming brand Razer is introducing its very first set of in-ear monitors. The Razer Moray is designed for “all-day streaming. All-day comfort,” according to the company. There’s a hybrid dual-driver acoustic design as well as “expert non-fatiguing tuning” to let you enjoy some high-fidelity audio at your desk. This is an “exciting new chapter for Razer,” according to the brand’s vice president of the hardware business unit, and brings the company into an all-new market as well. Ready to take a closer look at what the Razer Moray in-ear monitors have to offer? Head below for everything you need to know.

Razer makes all-day streaming or gaming more comfortable with Moray IEM

While traditional in-ear monitors aren’t new by a long shot, Razer is finally taking a step into this audio hardware genre. Designed to be used for all-day gaming or streaming setups, you’ll find that the Razer Moray has a lot to like.

For starters, there’s full THX certification to ensure that you get the best audio quality possible from these IEMs. This means that you’ll have clear vocals and dialogue, as well as a distortion-free experience all around. On top of that, being in-ear means that there’ll be solid noise isolation without having to deal with the hassles of active noise cancellation, blocking the world around you so you can focus on what matters.

On top of that, there’s the hybrid dual-driver acoustic design which delivers a “balanced” armature driver for “crystal-clear” trebles as well as a dynamic driver for “deep rich bass.” Razer prioritized comfort with the Moray as well, meaning they designed it for those who game all day long. It’s also great for marathon streamers who want to keep in contact with teammates, viewers, and more with ease. Sure, there’s no microphone here, but that’s to be expected with IEMs.

Razer ships the Moray with OFC MMCX cables as well as flexible memory loop tubing. This means that the Moray is designed to basically fit around your ear, tuck in, and stay there until you pull them out. There are also three types of ear tips in three different sizes to ensure that the Moray fits everyone perfectly. And, when not in use, there’s a splash-resistant case to keep everything protected and ensure that Moray is always ready to go whenever you are.

You can pick up Razer Moray starting today for $129.99; it’s already shipping, which can help you take your gaming setup to the next level this summer.

9to5Toys’ Take

It’s interesting to see Razer get into the IEM space. If you don’t know, IEMs are traditionally used in music production or onstage performances. The thought of bringing IEMs to the gaming space is interesting, and only time will tell if people will adopt it. I don’t see people flocking to the Moray for traditional gaming; however, it could be very interesting to see what it does to the streaming space.

Razer is focusing on streaming here, anyway, and not really gaming, which is good. The Razer Moray will tuck out of the way with its low-profile design, and IEMs are known for being comfortable enough to wear for hours on end for longer performances, so that’s another plus.

While these headphones aren’t for me, I could see them being a favorite of marathon streamers, for sure, but only time will tell how well the market adopts them.

