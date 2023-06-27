Add 6,000 lumens of solar-powered outdoor LED lighting to your patio for just $15 (Reg. $22)

tanbaby (100% positive feedback past 12 months) via Amazon is offering its Solar-powered Outdoor LED Flood Lights for $15.19 with the code FPKX8RT9 at checkout. Normally $22, it just fell to $19 at Amazon before today’s stacking deal delivers a new low that we’ve tracked for this specific light. For further comparison though, we did see a 2-pack offered for $22.50 a few weeks ago, making the individual lights under $11.50 each. However, you did have to purchase two to score that price. Are you looking for a way to light up the patio or side yard this summer? Instead of having to pay an electrician to wire up new lights outside of your home, just place these solar-powered ones wherever you want. There’s an internal rechargeable battery and a detached solar panel so that way you can mount the light itself in the shade but put the panel on your roof for good sun visibility throughout the day. Speaking of, the LED panel outputs up to 6,000 lumens of brightness which will easily illuminate any area it’s aimed at this summer. Plus, the IPX65 weatherproof rating ensures that it can withstand the elements, including temperatures down to -13F. Keep reading for more.

Tanbaby Solar Outdoor LED Flood Light features:

The solar outdoor lights motion sensor has an updated 2023 motion sensor to achieve 360° motion activation and sensing distance of 20-26 feet. Solar motion lights will automatically turn off 30 seconds after the objects stop moving. The solar motion light has a remote control range of 10 ft, which simplifies turning off the lights as needed.

