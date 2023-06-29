Belkin’s July 4th sale takes 20% off StandBy-ready 3-in-1 MagSafe chargers at $120, more

Belkin today is getting ready for the holiday weekend ahead of July 4th by launching its annual Independence Day sale. This time around, you’ll be able to save 20% on an assortment of its most popular MagSafe chargers, Wemo HomeKit accessories, and more. In most cases, the savings will apply automatically at checkout, but you can also apply code 4JULY23 if the discount doesn’t instantly show up. Free shipping is also available across the board. Our top pick is offering a rare chance to save on the recently-refreshed 3-in-1 MagSafe Charging Stand at $120. As a new 2023 low, this is the first time we’ve seen the charger land at 20% off this year. It’s $7.50 below all of the other mentions from previous months, and delivering a notable chance to upgrade your nightstand with one of the most popular StandBy-ready solutions out there.

With MagSafe at the center of the nightstand or desk upgrade, this 3-in-1 Belkin charging stand features a 15W magnetic stand perfect for topping off your new iPhone 14, as well as existing iPhone 12 and 13 series devices. Off to the side is an Apple Watch charging puck that has been refreshed to support the new fast charging found on Series 7 and 8 models, as well as a 5W Qi pad underneath for AirPods and the like. Our launch coverage details what’s new, and you can get a closer look at the experience of the original in our hands-on review. Head below for more.

Another highlight has the BoostCharge Pro 15W 2-in-1 MagSafe Stand at $79.99 from its usual $100 going rate. Delivering the best we’ve seen in months, this $20 discount is clocking in at $5 under our previous mention. We’ve seen it sell for less in the past, but this is still the second-best discount of the year period. Belkin’s 2-in-1 charging stand delivers a place to refuel your iPhone 14, as well as 13 and 12 series handsets alongside a pair of AirPods or other earbuds thanks to its upright design.

Its main 15W MagSafe charger holds up your smartphone above the secondary 5W Qi pad in a streamlined design that won’t take up too much space on your desk or nightstand. All of that makes it just as compelling of a Standby mode companion, especially if you can live without the integrated Apple Watch charger. You can get a closer look in our launch coverage.

You can shop all of the other discounts from the Belkin July 4th promotion right here. There’s 20% in savings to be had through next week, marking down some of our favorite releases in the process. Though if you’re looking for an even better value than the Independence Day discounts will give you, Belkin’s original 15W 3-in-1 MagSafe charging stand is also still on sale right now. Hitting the Amazon all-time low in the process, the $150 price tag has melted down to $105. This gives you the same package as the lead deal, just without the added Apple Watch Fast Charging support.

Belkin MagSafe 3-in-1 Wireless Charger features:

Charge your iPhone 13 / iPhone 12, Apple Watch, and AirPods at the same time with our MagSafe 3-in-1 Wireless Charger. There’s a 15-watt MagSafe wireless charging stand for your new iPhone, a magnetic charging module for Apple Watch, and a pad to wirelessly charge your AirPods. Premium finishes like stainless steel complement iPhone 13 / iPhone 12 models and other Apple devices. The bold, modern design fits perfectly in any space, from office to living room.

