Finally have a more ergonomic office by adding FlexiSpot’s sit/stand desk into the mix at $160

FlexiSpot’s official Amazon storefront is offering its 55- by 28-inch Maple Standing Desk for $159.99 shipped once you clip the on-page coupon and use the code 25L1D8JC at checkout. Down $80 from its normal going rate of $240, today’s deal saves a total of 33% and marks the best price that we’ve tracked. If you’re still sitting while you work, it’s time to change that up. I switched to a standing desk years ago and haven’t looked back. While I might not stand as much as I should, it’s refreshing to stand up throughout parts of my workday, and sit down at other times. This sit/stand desk features a motorized lift mechanism that can lower the desk to 28 inches from the floor and bring it up to 47.6 inches depending on whether you’re up or down. On top of that, there’s two buttons on the controller so you can easily raise or lower the desk top. Speaking of, this desk measures 55 by 28 inches and is made of maple that’s set on black metal legs. Plus, it can hold up to 187 pounds, which is more than enough capacity to hold a desktop, a few monitors, and much more. Check out our previous coverage of FlexiSpot to learn more about what you can expect from the brand then head below for additional information.

Do you love the desk that you already work at? Well, VIVO’s converter allows you to keep that desk and still enjoy sit-stand functionality. It measures 32 inches wide and can hold either two monitors, or a display and your laptop. There’s even a built-in keyboard and mouse tray for you to keep things nice and tidy while working. Plus, at $140, it’s a great buy for those on a slightly tighter budget.

If you’re using a laptop to run your desk, then be sure your new setup is ready for that. Satechi’s launched its new Thunderbolt 4 Multimedia Pro Dock earlier today and it’s already on sale. Normally $350, it’s down to $280 right now which is a $70 discount from its list price. You can use a single cable to run your entire setup. Delivering 96W of power to you attached MacBook, this dock delivers DisplayPort and HDMI 2.1, Gigabit Ethernet, multiple USB-A ports, and more to your desk. Having a single-cable setup will make going from using your laptop on-the-go and at home a simple task.

FlexiSpot Sit/Stand Desk featues:

Expansive 55” x 28” eco-friendly desktop offers more than ample workspace for 2 monitors, a laptop and more so you can confidently tackle any work situation that arises. Please allow a slight 0 to1-inch difference in desktop size due to manual measurement.

The motor lift mechanism offers smoother height adjustments, from 28″ to 47.6″（without 1” thickness of table top included), at a speed of 1″/second with low noise(under 50 dB) while running.

An industrial-grade steel frame combined with a solid desktop allows for a 187 lbs. weight capacity to support your ideal workspace setup.

