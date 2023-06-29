Take your parties to Margaritaville with this frozen drink maker/dispenser at $240 ($200 off)

Amazon is now offering the Margaritaville Bali Frozen Drink Machine for $239.73 shipped. Regularly $440 at Target where it is on sale for $360, it typically fetches closer to $345 at Amazon where it is now at the best price we can find by a long shot. Today’s deal is the lowest we have tracked on Amazon in over a year as well – only once has it dropped below $300 in 2023 before today. This is a fun and effective way to take your summer parties to Margaritaville with four pre-programmed settings for margaritas, daiquiris, coladas, and smoothies. Its brushed metal housing features a 50-ounce capacity and includes a self-disposing lever so you and your guests can get a refill on-demand – “with just one push of the dispensing lever, your blended mix is refreshed with a quick swirl in the blending chamber for ideal consistency, then dispenses a perfectly blended drink into your glass.” Head below for more details. 

If the dispensing action and purpose-built design above aren’t working for you, just scoop up a nice Ninja blender that can handle loads of other tasks for less than half the price. This 1,000-watt model is more than capable of crushing ice for cocktails, helping with meal prep, smoothies, protein shakes, and much more at $100 shipped

Another way to amp up the summer backyard gatherings is with Ninja’s new pizza oven. You can even load it up with wood pellets for that smokey flavor and leverage its 8-in-1 setup to roast, bake, and more from a single unit. Get a closer look at it right here and then head over to our home goods hub for more deals. 

Margaritaville Bali Frozen Concoction Maker features:

Just load it up and let the drinks flow! The Margaritaville Bali Frozen Concoction Maker ingeniously mixes and serves a party-batch size of ritas, daiquiris, coladas and more. There’s no need to lift a finger! With just one push of the dispensing lever, your blended mix is refreshed with a quick swirl in the blending chamber for ideal consistency, then dispenses a perfectly blended drink into your glass.

