Samsung’s 256GB EVO microSD with SD adapter returns to Amazon low at $18 (Reg. $27)

Amazon is now offering the 256GB Samsung EVO Select microSDXC Memory Card for $17.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. This model originally launched at $40 and now regularly carries a $27 list price. Today’s deal marks a return to the Amazon all-time low and matches our previous mention for a 256GB 130MB/s microSD from Samsung. While it might not be the fastest model in the Samsung lineup (those are on sale below at a higher price), it is an affordable way to upgrade your gaming, Android handset, or camera kit ahead of summer getaways. Industry standard A2 app loading speeds are joined by protection against water, unfortunate drops, X-rays, magnetization, and more. Head below for additional details and some ongoing price drops on the new PRO Plus models.

Latest model Samsung PRO Plus microSD card deals:

For some more substantial portable storage upgrades, check out the brand new SK hynix Beetle X31 and this ongoing price drop on the Samsung 500GB T7 Portable SSD. This one is still sitting at the best price we have tracked on Amazon at $60 shipped, not to mention being one of the most popular options among 9to5Toys readers and the best-selling model of 2022. Get a closer look at this offer while you still can in our previous coverage.

Samsung EVO Select microSDXC features:

Store tons of media on your phone, load games or download more apps on your tablet at top-notch speed, making transfers seamless and reliable. Find your perfect fit from 64GB, 128GB, 256GB and 512GB; Select the best capacity for all your memories. Speed class: U3. EVO Select Plus provides reliable storage and takes on life’s adventures with water, temperature X-ray, magnet, drop, and wears out protection; Backed by a 10-year limited warranty; Proofs are for the microSD card and do not include the adaptor.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!