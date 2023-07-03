Macy’s Fourth of July Sale takes an extra 20% off Ralph Lauren, Calvin Klein, Tommy Hilfiger, more

Ali Smith -
FashionMacy's
50% off + 20% off

Macy’s is currently offering an extra 20% off top brands with promo code FOURTH at checkout. Inside this sale you can find deals on Ralph Lauren, Calvin Klein, Tommy Hilfiger, Steve Madden, COACH, and more. Customers receive free delivery on orders of $50 or more. A standout from this sale is the Ralph Lauren Relaxed Twill 10-Inch Shorts that are currently marked down to $54 and originally sold for $90. This style is available in four color options and it has a logo on the back for a stylish touch. You can easily dress these shorts up or down and the lightweight twill material is great for summer weather. Rated 4.6/5 stars from Macy’s customers. Find even more deals by heading below or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

