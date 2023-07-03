Satechi’s USB-C Slim Dock complements M1 iMac with an aluminum build at $112 (Reg. $150)

Satechi makes some of our favorite tailor-made Apple accessories out there, and its recent USB-C Slim Dock delivers the best M1 iMac companion on the market. The aluminum desktop dock is unlike anything else on the market, and now it’s a bit more affordable too thanks to an Amazon discount that’s offering the best price of the year. Amazon right now offers the Satechi USB-C Slim Dock for M1 iMac at $111.99 shipped after the on-page coupon has been clipped. That’s $38 off the usual $150 price tag and landing at the lowest price we’ve seen this year. It’s an extra 5% under our previous mention from a sitewide Satechi sale, and matching the overall all-time low. Delivering a unique color-matched design to Apple’s latest M1 iMac, Satechi’s USB-C Slim Dock has a unique footprint that rests on top of the desktop’s stand. Blending right in, it offers some side-mounted I/O like SD card readers as well as USB-C and USB-A ports. Then on the back you’ll find two more Type-A slots to go alongside the internal NVMe SSD enclosure. Our Tested with 9to5Toys review takes a closer look at what to expect, too.

Belkin on the otherhand offers a different take on how a USB-C hub should be outfitted to your iMac. That’s where its recent 6-in-1 Multiport Adapter comes into play, sporting a convertable design that has a neat mounting mechanism to click onto the back of your all-in-one desktop or be removed and taken on the go. It lacks the shiny metal build quality that our friends over at Satechi deliver with its Slim Dock, but means you’ll make out for a fraction of the price – even with the discount applied. The Belkin USB-C hub sells for $46.50 right now, on sale from its $70 going rate.

And if you’re looking for something a bit more versatile than an iMac-specific solution, Anker’s recently-released 12-in-1 USB-C hub is fit for any desktop workstation. Doubling as a monitor riser, this unique accessory does more than just add some extra ports to your machine. It’ll bring your display up to eye level while also offering a place to refuel your smartphone thanks to an integrated Qi charging pad. Best of all, it’s on sale for the best price ever as one of the first-ever discounts drops it from the usual $250 price tag down to $200.

Satechi iMac USB-C Slim Dock features:

Exclusively designed for 2021 iMac (24-inch) models to add extra data storage space, extend your USB ports for fast data transfer and access to peripherals – all with a plug and play design. Gives you back your frequently used ports for convenient access to a USB-C 3.2 Gen 2 data port (up to 10 Gbps), USB-A 3.2 Gen 2 data (up to 10 Gbps), 2 x USB-A 2.0 (up to 480 Mbps) and micro/SD card reader slots. USB ports do not support charging or CD readers, including Apple SuperDrive.

