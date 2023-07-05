Lacoste Semi-Annual Sale takes up to 50% off t-shirts, polos, sweatshirts, more from $7

The Lacoste Semi-Annual Sale is offering up to 50% off hundreds of styles. Prices are as marked. During this sale you can find deals on t-shirts, polos, sweatshirts, golf apparel, shoes, and more. Customers receive free delivery on all orders. A must-have from this sale is the best-selling Crew Neck Pima Cotton T-Shirt that’s marked down to $36 and originally sold for $60. This t-shirt is available in twenty fun color options and has a stylish logo on the chest. It’s also lightweight for summer but can also be layered during the cooler months as well. Plus, this t-shirt pairs nicely with shorts, jeans, khaki pants, joggers, and more. With over 300 positive reviews from Lacoste customers, this style is rated 4.5/5 stars. Find even more deals by heading below and you will want to check out our fashion guide for additional sales today.

