J.Crew takes an extra 60% off all clearance items + free shipping, today only

J.Crew is offering a rare extra 60% off all clearance styles with code SHOPSALE at checkout. Better yet, today only, customers receive free delivery on all orders. Update your shorts for summer with the men’s 9-Inch Stretch Chino Shorts that are currently marked down to $16 and originally sold for $70. These shorts are a great length for everyday wear and pair nicely with t-shirts, polos, button-down shirts, or sweatshirts. You can find them in six versatile color options and the material is stretch-infused for added comfort. Rated 4/5 stars from J.Crew customers. Find even more deals by heading below or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

Finally, be sure to check out the Lacoste Semi-Annual Sale that’s offering up to 50% off hundreds of styles from $7.

Ali Smith

Ali Smith is a fashion and lifestyle blogger and an editor at 9to5toys. She has a unique perspective on fashion and is always watching for the newest and freshest trends. Her blog and Instagram is http://alismithstyle.com/. Contact her at ali@9to5mac.com.
