Belkin delivers a compact StandBy companion with 15W kickstand MagSafe Charger at $27

If those bulky solutions to take advantage of StandBy on your desk or nightstand are a bit too unwieldy for your needs, today we’re tracking a notable discount on one of the most compact offerings out there. Amazon is now offering the Belkin 15W MagSafe Charger with Kickstand for $27.50 shipped. Down from $60, you’re now looking at the best price to date following the $33 discount. This clocks in at $2.50 under our previous mention from back in May, with today’s price cut now delivering a new all-time low in the process.

Launching as one of the first third-party MagSafe chargers actually capable of dishing out 15W speeds to one of Apple’s latest iPhone 14 or other previous-generation handsets, Belkin’s model arrives now as one of the more affordable solutions out there thanks to today’s sale. Sporting some extra premium features over the likes of even Apple’s in-house model, there’s notably now a kickstand built into the back of the charger that lets you prop up your handset while it refuels. That’s also supplemented by a braided nylon USB-C cable for some extra durability when thrown in your everyday carry. Head below for more.

Today’s offer actually makes Belkin’s MagSafe charger a more affordable solution than Apple’s in-house model. Also seeing a discount this week, the official unit sells for $29 right now as a notable alternative to the kickstand-equipped solution above. It has the major advantage of being compatible with a large list of accessories and stands for leveraging the 15W charging prowess with StandBy in a bunch of different form-factors.

Also on sale right now and delivering an even more versatile upgrade to your nightstand, Belkin’s original 15W 3-in-1 MagSafe charging stand has now landed at its best-ever Amazon price. Dropping from $150, you can now bring home one of our favorite nightstand and desk power stations for $103. That is of course alongside all of the week’s other best deals up for grabs in our smartphone accessories guide.

Belkin 15W MagSafe Kickstand Charger features:

Make charging more convenient with MagSafe and get more from your iPhone 13 or iPhone 12 experience. This portable wireless charging pad delivers fast wireless charging up to 15W for the iPhone 13 and 12, and allows you to keep using your phone while it charges thanks to a thoughtfully designed pop-up stand. The MagSafe attachment ensures perfect, snap on alignment every time, while slim, lightweight design makes this charger perfect for travel. An extra-long 6.6ft/2m cable offers versatile placement options, and three understated colorways fit seamlessly into any home or office space.

