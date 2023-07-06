Just $13 scores you an all-time low on this UGREEN Nexode 20W USB-C GaN Charger

UGREEN’s official Amazon storefront is now offering its Nexode 20W USB-C Charger for $12.74 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Normally fetching $17, you’re looking at a new all-time low. This 25% price cut lands as one of the first chances to save while beating our previous mention by $2. As one of the most affordable USB-C chargers of this caliber on the market from a trusted brand, this UGREEN Nexode wall adapter sports a single port design. It can dish out 20W of power to a connected iPhone or Android smartphone from its GaN circuitry, which explains its pint-sized build. Despite having a folding AC prong form-factor, this will still fit in the palm of your hand with a compact build that won’t take up much room in your everyday carry. Head below for more.

If you don’t mind ditching the folding plug form-factor, there’s really no beating the Anker Nano Pro. This USB-C wall adapter delivers the same 20W charging capabilities as the UGREEN offering above, just with a slightly more compact design at $12. This has been one of my go-to recommendations in the USB-C charging space for years since I first reviewed the accessory back in 2021. Even all these years later, it’s still worth considering as a low-cost option for powering up a single smartphone and more. Plus, it comes in a few colors for some added flair in your everyday carry while clocking in at $1 less than the model above.

For the latest from Anker, the brand did just release its new 100W USB-C charger. Also on sale right now, this new debut clocks in at $29 from its usual $36 going rate. There’s also a new 30W model as part of the lineup which is seeing a discount down to $16. These single port offerings deliver a bit more power than the 20W models above, and are sitting at their respective all-time lows. Then just make sure to shop all of the other price cuts in our smartphone accessories guide this week.

UGREEN 20W Nexode Charger features:

UGREEN 20W USB C charger supports PD 3.0, QC 4.0, PPS and other fast charging protocols, which can charge your iPhone 14 Pro Max 0-45% within 30 minutes, or charge your iPad Air 4 Charge to 50% within an hour, also supports Samsung super fast charge. The GaN chipset makes the power adapter smaller than a standard 20W iPhone charger. The charger operates at higher efficiency but put out significantly less heat in a compact package. 

