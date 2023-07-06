Outfit your iPhone 14 with Anker’s latest MagSafe power banks from $32 Amazon lows

Anker’s official Amazon storefront today is now discounting three of its latest MagSafe power banks. Shipping is free across the board and each of the offerings has landed at its best price of the year. Starting with the most affordable offering, the new MagGo Slim Battery Pack now starts at $31.99. Normally fetching $60, this is one of the first times we’ve seen it drop to the all-time low. It’s 42% off, and the best we’ve seen since back in January. The other four colorways are also getting in on the savings at $34.99, down from the same $60. Packing 5,000mAh of juice into a refreshed design, the newest Anker MagSafe Power Bank is more compact than before in order to live up to its slim naming scheme. The colorful designs output 7.5W charging speeds much like the official offering from Apple, with a 20W USB-C port rounding out the package. You can get some additional insight in our recent hands-on review, too. Head below for more.

Coming in one of five colors, the Anker MagGo 5,000mAh MagSafe Battery with Stand joins in on the savings today from its usual $70 going rate. Much like the sale above, only the black style is dropping to an all-time low at $39.99, but those $30 in savings do deliver the best price we’ve ever seen. Each of the other styles sell for $49.99, matching the second-best discount we’ve seen and our previous mention.

Delivering MagSafe compatibility with the latest iPhone 14, as well and previous-generation iPhone 12 and 13 series handsets, you’re looking at a portable power bank that can magnetically snap onto the back of your device. It packs an internal 5,000mAh battery and can be refueled via USB-C which has now been moved to the side of the unit to not interfere with the novel inclusion of a fold out stand. You can learn all about it in our Tested with 9to5Toys review of the original model and then head below for more.

And if you’re looking for a more desktop- or nightstand-friendly solution, Anker’s Amazon storefront is also discounting its MagGo 2-in-1 MagSafe Battery Pack Charging Station to $101.99. Available in two different colorways, this hybrid accessory typically sells for $120 and is now on sale for the first time in months. It’s the second-best discount to date and a rare chance to lock-in $18 in savings that matches our previous mention. Delivering a unique 2-in-1 design, this MagSafe-compatible 7.5W charging station also doubles as a power bank. The main MagSafe mount can slide out to deliver 5,000mAh of on-the-go power to your iPhone 14, while a secondary 5W pad below is always available at home for refueling AirPods and the like. Our hands-on review explores all of the perks of that convertible design, too.

But if you’re looking to sidestep MagSafe altogether, Anker has just the portable power solution for you. Last week, it launched its new Nano Power Bank that interestingly enough, plugs right into your iPhone 14 with built-in Lightning connector. There’s a 5,000mAh battery much like the offerings on sale above, just in a more compact form-factor that’ll take up even less space in your everyday carry.

Anker Slim MagSafe Power Bank features:

Anker’s new MiniCell technology delivers identical charging performance with fewer components. This means it’s smaller and lighter than ever before. Slim enough to snap to your phone and slip into your pack, purse, or pocket. Equipped with ultra-strong magnets that firmly attach to the back of the iPhone 13 or 12 so you can single-handedly take selfies, make calls, and more.

