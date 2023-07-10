TravisMathew Anniversary Sale takes 30% off sitewide: Polos, t-shirts, shorts, more

Ali Smith -
30% off from $9

The TravisMathew Anniversary Sale starts today with 30% off sitewide for its Reward Members (free to sign-up). Prices are as marked. Update your wardrobe with deals on polos, t-shirts, shorts, pullovers, and more. Plus, members receive free delivery on all orders. A standout from this sale is the Brecon Range Polo Shirt that’s currently marked down to $67 and originally sold for $90. This style will easily become a go-to in your wardrobe for summer weather. It pairs nicely with jeans, shorts, joggers, and more. This shirt is also infused with stretch to promote comfort and it’s highly lightweight. Plus, it has logos on the front and back for a stylish touch. Looking for even more deals? Be sure to check out our fashion guide for additional deals today including a brand new Nike sale.

Our top picks from TravisMathew include:

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

About the Author

Ali Smith

Ali Smith is a fashion and lifestyle blogger and an editor at 9to5toys. She has a unique perspective on fashion and is always watching for the newest and freshest trends. Her blog and Instagram is http://alismithstyle.com/. Contact her at ali@9to5mac.com.
Smartphone Accessories: Belkin 15W MagSafe charger with...
CORSAIR’s heatsink 7,100MB/s Internal SSDs have n...
OnePlus 11 5G sees $100 early Prime Day deal to $700 lo...
Best iOS game and app deals: iMPC Pro 2, Spring Forever...
Early Prime Day game deals: Mario Strikers $40, Mario G...
Google’s latest Nest WiFi Pro systems have never ...
Nike offers up to 60% off hundreds of new markdowns fro...
Bose Headphones 700 now start from $249 as best prices ...
Load more...
Show More Comments