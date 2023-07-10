TravisMathew Anniversary Sale takes 30% off sitewide: Polos, t-shirts, shorts, more

The TravisMathew Anniversary Sale starts today with 30% off sitewide for its Reward Members (free to sign-up). Prices are as marked. Update your wardrobe with deals on polos, t-shirts, shorts, pullovers, and more. Plus, members receive free delivery on all orders. A standout from this sale is the Brecon Range Polo Shirt that’s currently marked down to $67 and originally sold for $90. This style will easily become a go-to in your wardrobe for summer weather. It pairs nicely with jeans, shorts, joggers, and more. This shirt is also infused with stretch to promote comfort and it’s highly lightweight. Plus, it has logos on the front and back for a stylish touch. Looking for even more deals? Be sure to check out our fashion guide for additional deals today including a brand new Nike sale.

Our top picks from TravisMathew include:

