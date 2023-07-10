WD_BLACK SN850X internal SSDs just landed at new Amazon all-time lows from just $55

We are now tracking some particularly notable price drops on the WD_BLACK SN850X internal SSDs, both with and without the integrated heatsink. The SN850X remains one of our favorite models, delivering on a particularly speedy setup with options for both PS5 and PC battlestation users, and now with some solid bang for your buck pricing. Among others you’ll find down below, we just spotted a new Amazon on-page coupon that knocks the WD_BLACK 1TB SN850X NVMe Internal Gaming Solid-State Drive without the heatsink down to just $54.99 shipped. This isn’t some old model either, it launched last summer at $160 shipped and has carried something closer to $85 for most of 2023. Today’s deal is $5 under our previous mention and marks a new Amazon all-time low. Clocking in at 7,300MB/s, it is faster than most and is barely slower than models that cost significantly more like the Samsung 990. This model might not have the heatsink, but those are also also at new lows down below and it still makes for a notable upgrade to your PC setup, especially at $55. Check out our hands-on review and head below for additional details and more WD_BLACK SSD deals.

More WD_BLACK SN850X deals:

While we are talking WD_BLACK, this morning we spotted a new all-time low on the 2TB D50 Game Dock. This external solution delivers 2TB of storage alongside a complete Thunderbolt 3 docking station complete with up to 3,000MB/s speeds, add-on USB ports, and more. Get a closer look right here and hit up our Prime Day 2023 deal hub for everything else.

WD_BLACK SN850X NVMe SSD features:

Get the ultimate gaming edge over your competition with insane speeds up to 7,300 MB/s(1) for top-level performance and radically short load times..date transfer rate:7300.0 megabytes_per_second

A range of capacities from 1TB to 4TB(2) means you get to keep more of today’s games that can take up 200GB(2) or more of storage.

The WD_BLACK Dashboard monitors your drive’s health, controls your RGB style and can automatically detect games to turn on Game Mode 2.0 (Windows only).

Predictive Loading, Overhead Balancing, and Adaptive Thermal Management features come to the SN850X to juice up your gaming performance.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!