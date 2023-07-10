WD_BLACK 3,000MB/s 2TB SSD Game Dock with Thunderbolt 3 down at $401 ($150+ off)

If you’re looking for a seriousl WD_BLACK 2TB D50 Game Dock NVMe Solid-State Drive with Thunderbolt 3 at $400.94 shipped. Regularly $690 and usually fetching closer to $550 at Amazon and B&H as of late, this is at least $150 off the going rate, and the lowest we can find. It also comes in at well below our previous $600 and $550 mentions to mark a new Amazon all-time low. The Thunderbolt 3 WD_BLACK 2TB D50 is a storage and I/O hub in one. It supports 87W passthrough charging, up to 3,000MB/s speeds with the 2TB NVMe SSD, and a host of I/O options including two Thunderbolt 3 ports, DisplayPort 1.4, two USB-C 10Gb/s ports, three USB-A 10Gb/s ports, audio in/out, and Gigabit Ethernet. On top of all that, it also features customizable RGB lighting with 13 LED pattern effects programmable via the WD_BLACK Dashboard. More details below.

If a more traditional SSD will do the trick and your set on hub/dock options, the ongoing price drops on Samsung’s popular portable models are delivering new all-time low pricing across a range of different models. Starting from $50 shipped, you’ll find both the T7 and T7 Shield variants at the best prices we have tracked on Amazon. All of the details you need are right here.

Be sure to check out WD_BLACK’s C50 Xbox Expansion Card and the new new officially licensed 7,300MB/s SN850P NVMe SSD for PlayStation 5 if you’re a console gamer. On the deals side of internal storage upgrades, you won’t want to miss this 7,300MB/s WD_BLACK SN850X SSD model that works inside of PS5 and PC setups while the 2TB variant is sitting at the $143 Amazon all-time low. Get a closer looks part of our previous deal coverage while the price is right.

WD_BLACK 2TB D50 Game Dock Thunderbolt 3 SSD features:

Advanced connectivity with a single Thunderbolt 3 cable for streamlined docking: 2x Thunderbolt 3 ports, DisplayPort 1.4, 2x USB-C 10Gb/s ports, 3x USB-A 10Gb/s ports, Audio In/Out, and Gigabit Ethernet

Up to 87 watts of pass-through charging for your Thunderbolt 3 compatible laptop via included cable to always stay in the game

Ultra-fast NVMe SSD with read/write speeds up to 3000/2500MB/s (based on read speed and internal testing. As used for transfer rate, megabyte per second (MB/s) = one million bytes per second.

