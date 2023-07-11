Amazon Prime’s New Balance Sale cuts up to 50% off best-selling running shoes, apparel, more

As part of its Prime Day Day 2023 deals, Amazon now offers New Balance running shoes, sneakers, apparel, and more up to 50% off. A standout from this sale is the men’s Fresh Foam Arishi V4 Running Shoes that are currently marked down to $38 and originally sold for $70. Better yet, this is an Amazon all-time low and the best rate we’ve seen. These running shoes are highly cushioned, lightweight, breathable, and great for long or short distance. The logo is also textured for a stylish look and you can choose from several color options as well. Be sure to head below to find all of our top picks from this sale and you will want to check out our fashion guide for even more sales today.

