Amazon’s note-taking Kindle Scribe reader just hit the best price ever from $255 (Reg. up to $370)

Joining the now live Fire HD tablet all-time lows, Amazon is now offering its best price yet on the note-tacking Kindle Scribe. Amazon took to the stage last September to launch its next-generation tech including the updated, enhanced, and first-of-its-kind Kindle Scribe. The e-reader tablet comes in a similar form as the rest of the Amazon Kindles, but with the ability to take notes via an included stylus and more. Best of all, it has just hit its best prices ever for Prime Day 2023 Alongside a number of other models starting at $65, you can now land the Kindle Scribe 16 GB with the Basic Pen at $254.99 shipped. Regularly $340, this is 25% off the going rate and the deepest price drop we have tracked since release. It is also one of only a few other times it has seen any deals at all. Head below for more details and Kindle deals.

Kindle Scribe is Amazon’s most feature-packed reader to date, allowing users to “read and write as naturally as you do on paper.” Users can handwrite notes on sticky notes inside of your favorite digital books, create notebooks, journals, and lists – “use the four brush types to write and sketch on included templates like lined paper, grid paper, checklists, and more.” All of which is joined by a 10.2-inch 300 ppi glare-free Paperwhite display with access to millions of books and USB-C charging.

Kindle Scribe features:

Read and write as naturally as you do on paper – Features the world’s first 10.2” 300 ppi glare-free Paperwhite display and included Premium Pen.

Take notes within millions of titles in the Kindle Store – Handwrite thoughts on sticky notes in your favorite book with the included Premium Pen. Notes are automatically organized by book in one place, so you can browse, review, and export them via email.

Create notebooks, journals, and lists – Choose from a variety of included templates like lined paper, grid paper, checklists, and more.

Review documents and take notes digitally – Use the Kindle app or desktop web browser to import documents. Review and mark up PDF files or create sticky notes in Microsoft Word and other compatible documents. Export documents and notes via email.

