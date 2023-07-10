Brand new Amazon Fire Max 11 tablet hits all-time low at $150 ($80 off), plus more from $40

While we have seen a few notable one-off price drops on Amazon’s Fire HD tablet lineup ahead of Prime Day, a brand new sale loaded with all-time lows and the best prices of the year is now live. From the latest models in the lineup to options for the kids, and everything in between, the latest Fire tablet sale now sits alongside the rest of the early Prime Day offers and everything else in our dedicated hub. The deals start from just $40 shipped and include the best price yet on the latest 2022 model Fire HD 8 as well as the first price drop on the brand new Amazon Fire Max 11 tablet (more on this below). Just about every model highlighted below is now even lower (by as much as $25) than our previous mentions as well. Head below for a closer look at the early Prime Day Fire tablet deals.

Early Prime Day Amazon Fire HD tablet deals:

One particular highlight here is the new Amazon Fire Max 11 tablet. This model just launched back in May at $230 and is now seeing the first notable deal down at $149.99 shipped. That’s 35% off the going rate and a new all-time low. It features an 11-inch display, 14-hour battery life, and 64GB of internal storage to deliver the most powerful Amazon tablet yet. Get a complete breakdown of what toe deck in our launch coverage.

Early Prime Day Fire HD Kids deals:

Head over to our Prime Day 2023 deal hub for even more deals that are already rolling in ahead of tonight’s jump off to the main event. Get more our of your savings with these simple tricks and tips and make sure to go score yourself $5 in FREE Amazon credit while you still can.

Amazon Fire HD 10 Kids Pro tablet features:

Get a full-feature tablet (not a toy) made for big kids ages 6–12, and includes 1 year of age-appropriate Amazon Kids+ content and a slim Kid-Friendly Case, versus items purchased separately. eatures an octa-core processor, 3 GB RAM, 10.1″ Full HD display, dual cameras, USB-C (2.0) port, and up to 1 TB of expandable storage. Screen made with strengthened aluminosilicate glass. Includes a 1 year subscription of Amazon Kids+: the only service with thousands of ad-free books, games, videos, apps and Alexa skills from brands like National Geographic, Marvel and LEGO. After 1 year, your subscription will automatically renew every month starting at just $4.99/month plus applicable tax. You may cancel any time by visiting the Amazon Parent Dashboard or contacting Customer Service.

