ASUS Cloud Gaming Chromebook Vibe CX55 Flip falls to new $590 low (Save $110), more from $180

Here come the Prime Day Chromebook discounts. With some of the best prices to date on recent modes from Acer, Lenovo, ASUS, and other top brands, models now start from $180 and ship free across the board. A favorite has the ASUS Chromebook Vibe CX55 Flip for $589.99. Typically fetching $700, you’re now looking at a new all-time low. Today’s $110 discount is only the second chance to save period, and lands as the first markdown of 2023. It’s also $70 under our previous mention. This model just launched last fall and arrives not only as an all-time low, but also the first discount yet on any of the new Cloud Gaming Chromebooks. This Chromebook Vibe CX55 Flip from ASUS arrives with a 15.6-inch HD display and comes backed by a 144Hz touchscreen. All powered by the Intel i5 processor, there’s also a 256GB SSD and 16GB of RAM that enable Chrome OS to handle multitasking on top of its cloud gaming capabilities that you can read all about at 9to5Google. Three USB-C slots round out the package alongside HDMI, SUB-A slots, and a microSD card reader.

Then be sure to shop all of the other Chromebook deals now live for Prime Day:

Be sure to go shop all of the other best Prime Day 2023 deals. The savings are just now under way as Amazon’s annual summer savings event goes live, delivering the best prices of the year across a collection of the latest tech, home goods, fashion, and collectibles. We’ll be updating our hub all week long with the best offers currently live, which is the best place to head after shopping the discounts above.

ASUS Chromebook Vibe CX55 Flip features:

ASUS Chromebook Vibe CX55 Flip is engineered with a striking aesthetic and powerful components for non-stop cloud gaming — with an immersive 144 Hz Full HD display, accurate anti-ghosting keyboard and ultra-fast WiFi 6 technology. The all-new design features a distinctive look that’s both stylish and durable, with exclusive color-blocked WASD keycaps that bring flair to online play. Easy access to 1000+ games through cloud gaming platforms like NVIDIA GeForce NOW, Amazon Luna and Xbox Cloud Gaming. Get ready for next-level gaming adventures — with ASUS Chromebook Vibe CX55 Flip.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!