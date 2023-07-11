Cool off with a $45 discount on Google’s Matter-enabled Nest Thermostat at $85 low

As part of its Prime Day 2023 deals, Amazon is now offering the Google Nest Thermostat for $84.99 shipped in several styles. Landing at a new all-time low, the $45 discount from its usual $130 price tag is now the best we’ve ever seen. It’s $15 under our previous mention from earlier in the summer, and the first time it has ever dropped this low. Arriving as the latest in-house option for bringing voice control and scheduling to the climate control system, Google Nest Thermostat sports a refreshed form-factor that’s centered around a frosted glass aesthetic with LED display. With summer on the horizon, this is your chance to finally bring some smarts into your setup for controlling the AC through the next few months from your smartphone or with your voice. On top of leveraging Assistant, it can also be tied into schedules and automations, too. It also has some new tricks up its sleeve thanks to Matter support, bringing HomeKit into the mix alongside a wider array of compatible systems than before. Get a closer look in our hands-on review and then head below for more.

Alongside the new all-time lows for the smart climate controller from Google, its latest Nest Cams are also getting in on the savings today. As part of the early Prime Day offers that are now beginning to go live to start the work week, the best prices yet have arrived across three different models. There’s the Nest Video Doorbell with battery at $120, which comes joined by some other outdoor-ready options and more from $70.

Google Nest Thermostat features:

The Nest Thermostat is designed to work without a C wire in most homes, but for some systems, including heating only, cooling only, zone controlled, and heat pump systems, you’ll need a C wire or other compatible power accessory. Nest Thermostat turns itself down when you leave, so you don’t waste energy heating or cooling an empty home. Programmable thermostat that lets you create an energy efficient schedule in the Google Home app on your Android or iPhone.

