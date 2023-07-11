Load up your NAS with WD’s purpose-built RED Plus/Pro HDDs from new $123 lows (As low as $16/TB)

Joining the actual NAS Prime Day deals and the wider storage offerings we featured early this morning, we are also tracking some particularly notable offers on internal hard drives to beef up your network attached storage setup. There’s nothing quite like maintaining your own personal NAS setup, be it for serving up content through your home (or anywhere else for that matter in some cases) or just for particularly convenient backup storage space, and we are now tracking some new Amazon all-time lows starting from $123 (as low as $16 per TB) on some of our favorite purpose built HDDs. The Red Plus and Red Pro line from Western Digital are made specifically to handle your NAS’ requirements and have been a favorite among network attache storage aficionados for years. Head below for the best prices we ever tracked on various capacities ranging from 8TB up to 20TB.

WD Red NAS Internal HDD Prime Day deals:

And here are all of the actual Synology NAS deals we are tracking for Prime Day, including brand new releases and all-time low pricing.

Some NAS setups, your PC, and PS5 will also take internal SSDs as well. For those deals you’ll want to hit up this morning’s roundup – it is also loaded with Amazon all-time lows not he best models out there – and for your portable/external needs, all of those offers are waiting right here.

Western Digital WD Red Pro NAS Internal Hard Drive features:

Available in capacities ranging from 2 to 22TB(1) with support for NAS systems with up to 24 bays | (1) 1GB = 1 billion bytes and 1TB = 1 trillion bytes. Actual user capacity may be less depending on operating environment.

Supports up to 300TB/yr workload rate(2) | (2) Workload Rate is defined as the amount of user data transferred to or from the hard drive. Workload Rate is annualized (TB transferred ✕ (8760 / recorded power-on hours)). Workload Rate will vary depending on your hardware and software components and configurations.

Enhanced reliability with 3D Active Balance Plus technology and error recovery controls with NASware 3.0 technology

Extended drive testing to ensure each drive is tested for extended reliable operation

5-year limited warranty(3) | (3) See official Western Digital website for regional specific warranty details.

