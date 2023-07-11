Synology NAS Prime Day deals now live: 5-bay DS1522+ $560, DS723+ $360, more from $240

The Prime Day 2023 NAS deals have arrived. Courtesy of not just Amazon, but also B&H, the savings are finally landing on popular Synology models and more with free shipping across the board. We’ve already seen discounts on the hard drives you’ll need to populate these systems go live, but now the actual network attached storage devices are up for grabs at the best prices of the year. A favorite from the discounts this year, Amazon is offering only the second chance to save on the new Synology 5-Bay DS1522+ NAS. Dropping down to $559.99 shipped, this model just launched last fall for $700 and is now $140 off. This all-time low makes for a chance to get in on one of the brand’s latest NAS without paying full price while delivering the first markdown of the year.

As you’ll know from our hands-on review, this is one capable piece of always-on storage and may very well be one of the last NAS you’ll ever need. It features a 5-bay design that can hold up to 80TB of raw storage. More than capable of handling Plex transcoding and other media server needs, it won’t break a sweat with Time Machine backups, either. Though the most exciting part is that it supports up to 796MB/s transfers and can be upgraded with a 10GbE network card down the line. Head below for all of the other Synology NAS deals.

A compelling couterpart to the 5-bay model above, the DS723+ gets you in on the always-on storage game for less. Amazon now has it marked down for the very first time since first debuting back in January, dropping to $359.99. It normally sells for $450 and is landing at a new all-time low at 20% off.

As one of Synology’s most capable 2-bay units ever, the new DS723+ arrives with some power features that step it up from your average NAS. There’s dual M.2 NVMe SSD slots inside, as well as support for Synology’s expansion units for growing your storage pool down the line. I also love that it has support for an optional 10GbE NIC to upgrade its networking capabilities, too. We further explore what to expect from the performance of its onboard AMD Ryzen R1600 processor in our launch coverage.

Other Synology Prime Day deals:

If you’re looking to build out a NAS system from scratch, our World Backup Day post from earlier in the year is worth a look. It details some helpful tips and tricks for building out your first setup alongside offering recommendations on many of the NAS already on sale today. Then just make sure you go score yourself some internal hard drives. None of these Synology models come with storage, so you’ll need to provide your own. Thankfully, these Prime Day deals are live on popular WD Red models and more at the best prices of the year.

Be sure to go shop all of the other best Prime Day 2023 deals. The savings are just now under way as Amazon’s annual summer savings event goes live, delivering the best prices of the year across a collection of the latest tech, home goods, fashion, and collectibles. We’ll be updating our hub all week long with the best offers currently live, which is the best place to head after shopping the discounts above.

Synology 5-Bay DS1522+ NAS features:

The Synology DS1522+ is a versatile 5-bay NAS solution that is easy to scale and expand as your needs change, with optional support for up to 15 drives, fast networking, and NVMe SSD caching. Powered by Synology DiskStation Manager (DSM), it offers a flexible all-in-one solution for data sharing, synchronization, backup, and surveillance.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!