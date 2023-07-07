Anker’s just-released Nano Power Bank plugs into your iPhone 14 with discount to $25

Earlier this week, we detailed Anker’s newest iPhone power bank and today, it’s on sale. Dropping notably below the small launch discount we did see at the beginning of July, the new Anker Nano Power Bank is falling to $25.59 shipped after the on-page coupon has been clipped. Normally fetching $32, today’s offer is now landing at a new all-time low. It’s only the second discount to date with being such a new release, and is $4 under the launch discount that went live right when the Amazon listing went up. Anker’s newest power bank takes a more streamlined approach by connecting right to your device. The compact design is just a little bigger than a lighter, and has a built-in Lightning connector that can fold out to plug into your iPhone 14. It has a 5,000mAh battery and refuels via USB-C, ensuring you have some extra juice with you in your everyday carry. Dive into our launch coverage for a closer look at what to expect.

While it won’t plug right into your iPhone, the Anker PowerCore 5000 is a much more affordable way to bring some extra juice to your bag. It clocks in at $18 on Amazon and delivers a 5,000mAh internal battery. There’s much of the same compact build that should have no problem taking up space in your everyday carry, while clocking in at $7 under the all-new model. You’ll have to supply your own Lightning cable.

Earlier in the week, we also took a hands-on look at some discounts on Anker’s newest collection of MagSafe power banks. Delivering a different iPhone-first form-factor, these models are now starting from $32 Amazon lows. There are three different versions available, each one coming in multiple different styles at the best prices we’ve seen. Everything has dropped down from the usual $60 or higher price tags, too.

Anker Nano Power Bank features:

Equipped with a built-in Lightning connector, making it easy to charge your Apple devices without having to carry an extra cable. Power your device quickly and efficiently with the 12W output, so you’ll be up and running in no time. The power bank is made specifically for Apple devices like iPhones, iPads, and iPods—trust it to work safely and effectively with your devices.

