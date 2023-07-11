Roborock Prime Day sale offers best prices yet on flagship robotic vacuums, stick vacs, more

Roborock makes some of our favorite robotic vacuums at 9to5Toys, and now the company is offering them at even better prices for Prime Day 2023. Ranging from all-new flagship releases that double down on convenience with dust disposal units to more affordable offerings and just-released stick vacuums, the savings this year kick off from $350 through Amazon’s annual summer sale.

Prime Day 2023 deals land on Roborock’s latest

Let’s start with the newest flagship release. Prime Day is the perfect chance to bring home one of the most capable autonomous cleaning solutions on the market, with the Roborock S7 Max Ultra delivering its suite of cleaning capabilities for its best price yet. The new release normally sells for $1,300, but now thanks to an all-time low discount, it falls lower than before at $999.99.

In terms of what a $1,000 robotic vacuum gets you in the features department, everything starts with a 6,000Pa suction system. It can handle both sweeping and mopping, with the ability to automatically swap between the two in the middle of a cleaning session. The onboard ReactiveAI 2.0 object avoidance tech leverages LiDAR to navigate your space while steering clear of furniture and other belongings.

One of the best parts about the S7 Max Ultra is that Roborock really wants to make sure that this robotic vacuum lives up to its autonomous feature set. Making it even more convenient to let this vacuum handle the daily cleaning, it comes packed with the RockDock Ultra. On top of just emptying out the dust bin like other units out there, this bundled accessory also handles swapping the water on the vacuum and drying the mopping pads.

Save on a more value-focused robotic vacuum

If that cleaning experience is a bit too expensive, the savings continue over to some more modest robotic vacuums that are still getting in on the Roborock Prime Day discounts. The S8 Robotic vacuum is an easy highlight now that it’s on sale for $599.99. Seeing a 20% discount from the usual $750 going rate, those $150 in savings deliver a dual vacuuming and mopping design complete with most of the bells and whistles you could hope for. Roborock backs this model with a 6,000Pa suction system that’s backed by a DuoRoller brush for really making sure it can tackle those hard-to-reach places and even thicker carpets.

The smart features are equally well-equipped, with the onboard smartphone control and virtual assistant connectivity being just the start. There’s also Roborock’s Reactive AI 2.0 obstacle avoidance to make sure the vacuum doesn’t suck up shoe laces, cables, or other objects that have been left on the ground while making even more efficient use of its runtime. And if you want all of that tech without having to worry about manually emptying out the unit after every few cleaning sessions, the Roborock S8+ model steps up the convenience factor by bundling in an automatic dirt disposal at $799.99.

All-time lows land on more affordable Roborock vacuums too

The more affordable end of the Roborock lineup is also getting in on the savings, with its Q5 Robotic Vacuum landing at $259.99. This is down to the best price we’ve ever seen from the company’s official Amazon storefront, dropping down from the usual $430 going rate. It’s delivering $170 in savings along the way while offering a more than capable autonomous vacuum for handling daily chores and the like. There’s a 2,700Pa suction system that’s backed by enough juice to clean for 180 minutes before it’s time to return to the bundled charging dock. LiDAR navigation still makes the cut like on the flagship models above, which rounds out the package with multilevel mapping, customizable no-go zones from the companion app, and voice control support from Alexa and Google Assistant.

There are plenty of other robotic vacuums getting in on the savings as part of the Roborock Prime Day 2023 sale too. Fitting in between the three models we highlighted above, there are quite a few different models to ensure you find the best fit for your house while locking in the best discounts yet across nearly everything.

