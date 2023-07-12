Aqara’s just-released HomeKit Smart Lock U100 with Home Key hits new $152 all-time low

Aqara today is officially beginning to ship its new Aqara HomeKit Smart Lock U100. Arriving as one of the first offerings on the market with Apple Home Key support, Amazon is celebrating the launch with the very first chance to save. Courtesy of Aqara’s official Amazon storefront, you can drop the new HomeKit smart lock down to $151.99 shipped. Normally fetching $190, today’s offer marks the first chance to actually buy the new release at full price, let alone with some savings attached. It’s over $28 off the MSRP and a new all-time low.

Earlier today, we dove into what you can expect from the new smart lock and walked away impressed in our hands-on review. As for how the new release stacks up, Apple HomeKit support really is the star of the show. But it won’t just work with Siri and the rest of your iPhone-friendly accessories, but also with Home Key tech that allows you to unlock just by tapping your phone to the lock with NFC. Otherwise, you’re looking at a sleek front door upgrade with the Aqara Smart Lock U100 that sports a built-in touchscreen and fingerprint sensor for some other ways to unlock without your keys. Head below for more.

As far as other smart locks go with Apple Home Key support, the Level Lock+ is really the only other option available right now. It might sport the brand’s signature design that hides all of the smart tech in your door for a near invisible installation, but there’s also an eye-watering $329 price tag attached. That already makes the MSRP of the new Aqara model a bargain by comparison, let alone with $28 in savings attached.

Delivering a slightly different take on a HomeKit upgrade to the front door, August’s Smart Lock is on sale right now and comes bundled with a keypad in the box. This package is now $80 off the usual price tag, arriving as one of the best values to date right before Prime Day at $190. There’s also a whole guide full of notable price cuts up for grabs in our smart home guide this week, too.

Aqara HomeKit Smart Lock U100 features:

The U100 is a smart door lock that is fully integrated into Apple Home. It can be unlocked with the Apple home keys by simply tapping an iPhone or Apple Watch, even when the iPhone or Apple Watch is out of power. Moreover, you can manage and share door access for your guests in Apple Home. The Smart Lock U100 offers multiple ways to unlock, including a high-precision fingerprint reader for up to 50 fingerprints, remotely configurable passwords via the Aqara Home app, one-time local passwords for visitors, and a mechanical key for emergency use.

