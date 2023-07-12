ecobee’s latest HomeKit SmartThermostat hits $210 low (Save $40), prev-gen. model at $142

As part of its Prime Day 2023 deals, Amazon is now offering the best prices to date on an assortment of ecobee HomeKit thermostats. Headlining the savings, the latest flagship ecobee SmartThermostat has now dropped down to $209.99 shipped. This is the first notable discount in months at $40 off, and delivering a new all-time low from the usual $250 price tag. It’s $5 under our previous mention, too. All packed into a refreshed design that comes centered around a 4-inch display with a Zinc build that steps up from the plastic casings used in the past. Features are also seeing some improvements with much of the same Siri and Alexa integration as before. Though the biggest adjustment is that there’s now a built-in air quality monitor which pairs with the external temperature sensor to help provide local readings of temperature, humidity, and even stats like VOCs and carbon dioxide levels. Dive into our hands-on launch coverage for a better idea of what to expect. Head below for more.

If your smart climate control system can live without the latest and greatest, the Prime Day savings also continue over to the previous-generation flagship ecobee HomeKit SmartThermostat. Courtesy of Amazon, the smart home upgrade now sells for $142.49. That’s down from the usual $220 going rate and landing as a new all-time low at $78 off. This is well below our previous $190 mention, too. ecobee SmartThermostat automates your cooling setup just in time to tackle the summer heat. Replacing your existing unit, the SmartThermostat features a touchscreen display to control or monitor settings, and also arrives with HomeKit support out of the box as well as onboard access to Siri and Alexa. A bundled temperature sensor also lets you adjust settings based on hyperlocal readings. Dive into our hands-on review for a closer look and then head below for more.

Compared to the newer flagship model, this older model arrives with a more budget-friendly build that is further accentuated by the sale. The only real drawbacks though come from the lack of a built-in temperature sensor for extra hyperlocal readings to make quick adjustments to your space’s heating or cooling system. Both of them though do support onboard Siri and Alexa access, turning the thermostat into a smart speaker.

Alongside all of the other smart thermostats on sale on this landing page, the savings today also continue over to some bundle discounts. These add extra sensors into the mix for expanding your smart home even more.

