Saucony Best-Sellers Event offers 40% off + free express shipping: Running shoes, more

Ali Smith -
FashionSaucony
40% off + free shipping

Saucony’s Best-Sellers Event offers 40% off its top purchased styles with promo code SUMMERSAVINGS at checkout. Plus, all orders receive free express delivery. During this sale you can score deals on running shoes, apparel, accessories, and more. Boost your workouts with the Peregrine 13 Running Shoes for men. These shoes are currently marked down to $84 and originally sold for $140. This style was designed to propel you forward with a foam cushioning and sock-liner for added support. Better yet, they’re highly lightweight as well as breathable to help keep you cool during summer outings. Be sure to head below to find even more deals or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Fashion

Fashion Deals - Ralph Lauren, J-Crew, Banana Republic, Eddie Bauer, Sperry, Tommy Hilfiger, Lacoste, Nike, PUMA, adidas and many more

Saucony

About the Author

Ali Smith

Ali Smith is a fashion and lifestyle blogger and an editor at 9to5toys. She has a unique perspective on fashion and is always watching for the newest and freshest trends. Her blog and Instagram is http://alismithstyle.com/. Contact her at ali@9to5mac.com.
Keurig K-Mini and upgraded Plus model in multiple color...
Just-released OnePlus Pad includes bundled magnetic key...
Grovemade intros gorgeous new wood/metal desktop gear: ...
Smartphone Accessories: Anker Nano II 100W GaN charger ...
Tamagotchi x Star Wars R2-D2 comes to your collection a...
Sennheiser’s Momentum 4 ANC headphones are now an eve...
Today’s best iOS game and app deals: Hyperforma, ...
Logitech’s Aurora PC gaming collection falls to n...
Load more...
Show More Comments