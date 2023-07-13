Saucony Best-Sellers Event offers 40% off + free express shipping: Running shoes, more

Saucony’s Best-Sellers Event offers 40% off its top purchased styles with promo code SUMMERSAVINGS at checkout. Plus, all orders receive free express delivery. During this sale you can score deals on running shoes, apparel, accessories, and more. Boost your workouts with the Peregrine 13 Running Shoes for men. These shoes are currently marked down to $84 and originally sold for $140. This style was designed to propel you forward with a foam cushioning and sock-liner for added support. Better yet, they’re highly lightweight as well as breathable to help keep you cool during summer outings. Be sure to head below to find even more deals or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

