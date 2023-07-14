Google’s official Pixel Stand 2nd Gen drops to $59 with only second discount of the year

Amazon is now offering one of the first discounts of the year on the latest Google Pixel Stand 2nd Gen. A perfect companion to your new Pixel 7a or flagship 7 series handsets, this official charging dock now sells for $59 shipped. Down from $79, you’re looking at $20 in savings to mark the first discount since back in May. In those two months, today’s offer returns to the all-time low as only the second chance to save in 2023.

Google’s second-generation Pixel Stand arrives with much of the same design cues of the original, just with improved charging speeds for its latest handsets. Everything notably kicks off with 23W of power which can go towards fast charging a Pixel 7/Pro handset or just topping off Pixel Buds Pro and the like. Though for the former application, it’ll turn your handset into a mini Nest Hub display of sorts while it charges. That feature is explored more in our hands-on review, which also covers everything else to expect from the first-party accessory.

On the otherhand, the iOttie iON Wireless Duo might be a better pickup if you’re looking to streamline an entire setup. Living up to its name with a 2-in-1 design, this charging stand will refresh your nightstand with a place to refuel both a Pixel 7 and its companion earbuds. While it lacks the same first-party design as above, there is some added peace of mind from the Made for Google certification that iOttie seals the deal with to complete the $50 price tag.

While most of the Prime Day Google discounts from earlier in the week have already come and gone at this point, there’s still one notable offer up for grabs. The new Pixel 7a landed at its all-time low earlier in the week thanks to its second-ever cash discount, and now those $50 in savings are still available at $449.

Google Pixel Stand (2nd Gen) features:

Meet the second-gen Pixel Stand from Google. It’s a superfast wireless phone charger with up to 23W of power. It works with compatible Pixel phones, Pixel Buds, and Qi-certified mobile devices. Just set your phone down for a charge, even with a case. Excluding Pixel Buds A-series. Compatible with Pixel phones and wireless charging capabilities and many Qi-certified devices. Up to 23W with compatible Pixel phones and up to 15W with Qi EPP certified devices.

