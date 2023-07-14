Smartphone Accessories: iWALK LinkPod Lightning Power Bank $28 (Save 30%), more

Power banks that plug right into your iPhone over Lightning have been all the talk as of late, and right now Amazon is marking down one of the accessories. The iWALK LinkPod normally sells for $40, but is now trending at $27.99 shipped after you’ve clipped the on-page coupon. Adding an extra 20% in savings to a direct cash discount, today’s offer amounts to an over 30% markdown and the second-best price to date. Plugging right into your iPhone, this Lightning power bank has an internal 4,800mAh battery. The compact build is just a bit larger than a lighter, and features an integrated display to show the remaining battery capacity. On the side, there’s a USB-C port for refueling the unit, too.
More smartphone accessories:
- OtterBox’s new 5K Power Bank 2.0 with MagSafe passthrough charging hits $50 (Reg. $80)
- Anker 10W Qi Stand: $21 (Reg. $25) | Amazon
- Google’s official Pixel Stand 2nd Gen drops to $59 with only second discount of the year
- UGREEN 5.3 Car Aux Bluetooth Adapter: $11 (Reg. $15) | Amazon
- ESR HaloLock 3-in-1 MagSafe Charger: $56 (Reg. $70) | Amazon
- Save $14 on an official Apple Watch Alpine Loop band with rare discount to under $86
- Anker USB-C Lightning Cable 2-pack: $18 (Reg. $25) | Amazon
- Baseus 65W USB-C Wall Charger: $28 (Reg. $40) | Amazon
- Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 undercut Prime Day pricing with discount to $80 low (Reg. $150)
- UGREEN MagSafe Car Mount: $12 (Reg. $20) | Amazon
- elago’s carbon fiber/silicone AirPods Pro 2 Armor Case returns to $11.50 all-time low today
- Mkeke iPhone 14 Clear Case: $11 (Reg. $14) | Amazon
Deals still live from yesterday:
- UGREEN’s new 10,000mAh MagSafe battery pack charges 3 devices at once, now $50
- AINOPE USB-C 10000mAh Power Bank: $30 (Reg. $40) | Amazon
- Nulaxy Folding Smartphone Stand: $9 (Reg. $12) | Amazon
- Sennheiser’s Momentum 4 ANC headphones are now an even better buy at $289 (Reg. $380)
- Annero 38,800mAh Solar Power Bank: $17 (Reg. $24) | Amazon
- Addtam 6-Outlet Mini Walltap w/ USB-C: $10 (Reg. $15) | Amazon
- Organize your Apple accessories in style with leather Pad & Quill folios from $43 (53% off)
- Amazon Basics USB-C Lightning Cable: $12 (Reg. $15) | Amazon
iWALK LinkPod features:
Built-in Lightning cable supports delivering max 12W to iPhone.Charging iPhone 13 from 20% to 60% just in 30 mins. USB-C Input Supports 18W PD quick speed charging, only takes 1.5h to fully recharge this portable charger. LED display shows current power left, no more guessing whether need to charge it or not. Light weight but big Capacity, an ideal charging companion for short travel,4800mAh is big enough to fully charge your iPhone 13 Pro 1 time.
FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!