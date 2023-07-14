Smartphone Accessories: iWALK LinkPod Lightning Power Bank $28 (Save 30%), more

Power banks that plug right into your iPhone over Lightning have been all the talk as of late, and right now Amazon is marking down one of the accessories. The iWALK LinkPod normally sells for $40, but is now trending at $27.99 shipped after you’ve clipped the on-page coupon. Adding an extra 20% in savings to a direct cash discount, today’s offer amounts to an over 30% markdown and the second-best price to date. Plugging right into your iPhone, this Lightning power bank has an internal 4,800mAh battery. The compact build is just a bit larger than a lighter, and features an integrated display to show the remaining battery capacity. On the side, there’s a USB-C port for refueling the unit, too.

Built-in Lightning cable supports delivering max 12W to iPhone.Charging iPhone 13 from 20% to 60% just in 30 mins. USB-C Input Supports 18W PD quick speed charging, only takes 1.5h to fully recharge this portable charger. LED display shows current power left, no more guessing whether need to charge it or not. Light weight but big Capacity, an ideal charging companion for short travel,4800mAh is big enough to fully charge your iPhone 13 Pro 1 time.

