Refresh your MagSafe wallet for the summer: Spigen 2-card $15 all-time low, 3-card $22

The official Spigen Amazon storefront is now offering its latest 3-card Valentinus MagFit Wallet for $21.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. This model launched just after Black Friday last year at $29, carries a $40 regular price tag directly from Spigen, and is now matching the lowest we have tracked at Amazon. We have seen it up at $27 recently, but it more typically carries a $25 price tag. You’ll find both the black and brown 3-card models, as well as the new purple variant marked down, but the slimmer 2-card option is now selling for $15.19 Prime shipped in brown – the lowest we have tracked on Amazon. In both cases, you’re looking at vegan leather treatments made to snap right onto the back of your iPhone 12, 13, or 14 series devices. Get a closer look right here and head below for more.

It very rarely gets much more affordable than $15 for a well-known third-party MagSafe wallet. But if you don’t mind going for a lesser known option, the Lacase models are a decent place to start. You can land one of those starting from well under $10 Prime shipped right now with several more color options up for grabs.

Check out our review of Journey’s sturdy new EZMO vegan leather MagSafe kickstand wallet and the latest silicone-backed Caseology vegan leather model. And for the rest of your MagSafe iPhone accessory needs, the ongoing Nomad anniversary sale is where you need to be. You’re looking at 30% off sitewide, some of the best deals of the year, and loads of options ranging from MagSafe stands and iPhone 14 cases to Apple Watch bands, and more.

Spigen Valentinus MagFit Wallet features:

Easily access your cards with an additional access port

Mindfully sourced and made with sustainable vegan leather

Capable of keeping up to 3 cards in the storage compartment

Slim form factor to easily slide in-and-out of your pocket

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!