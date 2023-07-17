Refresh your MagSafe wallet for the summer: Spigen 2-card $15 all-time low, 3-card $22

Justin Kahn -
AmazonSmartphone AccessoriesSpigen
Reg. $22+ From $15
Spigen Valentinus MagFit Magnetic Wallet

The official Spigen Amazon storefront is now offering its latest 3-card Valentinus MagFit Wallet for $21.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. This model launched just after Black Friday last year at $29, carries a $40 regular price tag directly from Spigen, and is now matching the lowest we have tracked at Amazon. We have seen it up at $27 recently, but it more typically carries a $25 price tag. You’ll find both the black and brown 3-card models, as well as the new purple variant marked down, but the slimmer 2-card option is now selling for $15.19 Prime shipped in brown – the lowest we have tracked on Amazon. In both cases, you’re looking at vegan leather treatments made to snap right onto the back of your iPhone 12, 13, or 14 series devices. Get a closer look right here and head below for more. 

It very rarely gets much more affordable than $15 for a well-known third-party MagSafe wallet. But if you don’t mind going for a lesser known option, the Lacase models are a decent place to start. You can land one of those starting from well under $10 Prime shipped right now with several more color options up for grabs. 

Check out our review of Journey’s sturdy new EZMO vegan leather MagSafe kickstand wallet and the latest silicone-backed Caseology vegan leather model. And for the rest of your MagSafe iPhone accessory needs, the ongoing Nomad anniversary sale is where you need to be. You’re looking at 30% off sitewide, some of the best deals of the year, and loads of options ranging from MagSafe stands and iPhone 14 cases to Apple Watch bands, and more. 

Spigen Valentinus MagFit Wallet features:

  • Easily access your cards with an additional access port
  • Mindfully sourced and made with sustainable vegan leather
  • Capable of keeping up to 3 cards in the storage compartment
  • Slim form factor to easily slide in-and-out of your pocket

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Smartphone Accessories

This is our guide to the best smartphone accessory deals from Amazon, Best Buy, Target, B&H, and many more. You'll find everything needed to outfit…
Spigen

About the Author

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Best Buy launches open-box sale with first discount on ...
Let the Ninja SS351 Foodi blender, chopper, dough mixer...
Trade in that classic e-bike design for Hover-1’s mot...
Today’s Android game and app deals: Galaxy Trader...
Anker debuts one of the first KVM switches on the marke...
Sun Joe’s 2,200 PSI electric pressure washer hits $16...
Gaming keyboards up to 37% off: HyperX 65% RGB aluminum...
Motorola Edge+ delivers 68W fast charging at $700 low (...
Load more...
Show More Comments