New silicone-backed Caseology vegan leather MagSafe wallet surfaces at $20 Prime shipped

Since featuring the original version shortly after the launch of iPhone 14, Caseology is now back with a new vegan leather MagSafe wallet. Sliding into its two-tone colorful Nano Pop range, the latest model adds a couple of notable enhancements to the experience while still maintaining a similar overall design. Caseology is one of those brands that brings folks good quality accessories without breaking the bank, not unlike its actual iPhone cover lineup we featured in our roundup of the best iPhone 14 cases, and its MagSafe gear is no exception. Head below for a closer look at the next-generation Caseology Nano Pop MagSafe wallet.

New silicone-backed Caseology vegan leather MagSafe wallet

We have featured a number of new Caseology accessories around here since the launch of the first-generation MagSafe wallet, not the least of which include its new textured AirPods Pro 2 Vault case, the sandstone Apple Watch case, and its Samsung Galaxy S23 cases back in February. But we have now spotted a next-gen MagSafe wallet known as the Blueberry Navy Nano Pop.

The new Caseology vegan leather MagSafe wallet, once again, makes use of animal-friendly materials on the outside alongside a soft suede-like treatment on the inside. It, as expected, snaps to the back of any iPhone 12, 13, or 14 series device to provide easy access to a few of your most used cards. You’ll also find the same finger cutout along the bottom as last time around to help coax them free without too much of a hassle.

The main difference between the new take and the previous version, as far as we can tell at this point, is the new nonslip silicone treatment along the back. While the verbiage on the Amazon listing seems to suggest it is so it will “stay in your pocket while providing easy access to your cards,” it appears to us to only be along the back. That presumably is to make for an even more secure connection alongside the MagSafe array to prevent slippage and the like. This is something we have seen on a number of newer releases in the MagSafe wallet category and a welcomed addition at that.

The new Caseology Nano Pop vegan leather MagSafe wallet is now up for purchase on the official Amazon storefront at $19.99 Prime shipped – the same price as the previous-generation version. It, however, does go for $5 more direct, so be sure to scoop it up at Amazon if you’re interested.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!