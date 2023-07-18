beyerdynamic debuts new Blue BYRD ANC Multipoint earbuds with around-neck design

beyerdynamic today is launching its latest pair of in-ear headphones. The new Blue BYRD ANC take on a less traditional form-factor than the average true wireless earbuds we see hit the scene these days, with a corded form-factor and around neck design yielding some extra perks like Multipoint Bluetooth 5.2, Google Fast Pair, and more.

beyerdynamic launches new Blue BYRD ANC headphones

The folks over at beyerdynamic have been winning us over with some of the brand’s more recent listening experiences, and today the company is back with an entirely fresh take. Around-neck earbuds are hardly nothing new, but in a market saturated with companies looking to cut cords from the equation every chance they get, it’s a welcomed return to form.

That’s where the new beyerdynamic Blue BYRD ANC headphones come into play, delivering a hybrid wired and Bluetooth build. The around-neck design was once popular with the fitness crowd, but these new debuts are more versatile than that. All of the modern staples from a pair of earbuds make the cut for this second-generation pair of earbuds, with ANC being backed by a companion transparency mode and up to 14 hours of playback per charge.

The around-neck design also means that you can use the earbuds while charging, something that true wireless counterparts can’t deliver on. Though with just 10 minutes of being plugged in yielding 2 hours of play time, you’ll hardly need to worry about tethered usage.

Unique form-factor side, there’s plenty more to like about the Blue BYRD ANC. Multipoint Bluetooth 5.2 is going to be a real crowdpleaser for many of you, as is the Google Fast Pair support that makes these a particularly compelling option for Android smartphone users. Alexa comes built into the package, too. beyerdynamic rounds out the package then with support for all of the latest audio codecs, including Qualcomm aptX Adaptive, and AAC.

Score the new Blue BYRD ANC earbuds

Now available for purchase, the new beyerdynamic Blue BYRD ANC headphones will retail for $149. You can score them direct from the official beyerdynamic online storefront, as well as over on Amazon.

9to5Toys’ Take

With a form-factor like this, I can’t say that the new Blue BYRD ANC headphones are going to be for everyone, but beyerdynamic’s latest at the very least looks to be offering a very compelling listening experience for those who do appreciate the more niche form-factor. We’ve been impressed with the brand’s sound quality and overall builds in the past, so much so that I awarded the title of 2022’s most comfortable earbuds to the brand’s Free BYRD.

How the new beyerdynamic Blue BYRD ANC will stack up, however, is an entirely different story. I’ll be getting my hands on these in the coming weeks and hopefully reporting back some good news that the company stuck the landing on execution. But in the meantime, there’s a lot to like on paper for anyone who’s privy to the around-neck design.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!