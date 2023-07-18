OtterBox’s 2023 MagSafe Charging Stand with light-up pad hits Amazon low at $46 (25% off)

Justin Kahn -
AmazonSmartphone AccessoriesOtterBox
Reg. $60 $46

Amazon is now offering the OtterBox Wireless Charging Stand 2.0 for MagSafe at $45.80 shipped. Regularly $60 on Amazon and directly from OtterBox, this is nearly 25% off and the lowest we can find. Today’s deal also marks the lowest we have tracked on Amazon since it launched there back in February. While this might not be one of the latest 15W models – the Wireless Charging Stand 2.0 carries a 15W Qi wireless charger but delivers a 7.5W charging speed to your iPhone – it also comes in at well under the $130 or more one of those will cost you from OtterBox. Even still, it will provide a raised MagSafe-ready charging pad for your device in portrait or landscape mode. Alongside the non-slip weighted base for one-handed operation, it also features a one-of-a-kind glow-in-the-dark ring that “illuminates the mount for easy locating after lights out.” OtterBox’s limited lifetime warranty is in place here and it ships with a 20W wall charger and 6.6-foot USB-C to USB-C cable. More details below. 

If you’re looking for something you can use to charge up magnetically on the go, this Belkin MagSafe StandBy-ready charger is worth a look. Now at the best price we have ever tracked with a $20 Prime shipped listing on Amazon, it provides notable 15W action when out of the house and makes for a notable companion to your at-home charger. Get a closer look right here

But if you’re looking to up the ante on portable power solutions, the deal we just spotted on Anker’s new PowerCore Reserve 192Wh is waiting right here. Sitting somewhere between pocket-friendly portable power solutions and the larger pricey power stations, you can bring this one home for $120 shipped right now to help power a temporary off-grid setup, including MacBooks, smartphones, and a whole lot more with a built-in 60,000mAh internal battery. All of the details you need on this deal are waiting in this morning’s coverage

OtterBox Wireless Charging Stand 2.0 for MagSafe features:

  • Streamlined design creates ideal iPhone resting place; seamless magnetic alignment and attachment 
  • 15W Qi wireless charger delivers optimal 7.5W charging speeds to your iPhone
  • Suspends iPhone securely in portrait or landscape while charging, streaming and connecting
  • No-slip, weighted base holds stand steady as you attach and remove iPhone with one hand
  • Stand is powered by fast charging 20W Wall Charger and 2M (6.6ft) USB-C to USB-C Cable (included) 

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Smartphone Accessories

This is our guide to the best smartphone accessory deals from Amazon, Best Buy, Target, B&H, and many more. You'll find everything needed to outfit…
OtterBox

About the Author

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Here’s our first look at the new buildable 2,300-...
Spigen’s adjustable OneTap In-flight MagSafe iPho...
Plugable unveils new 11-port dual HDMI USB4 and Thunder...
Today’s Android game and app deals: Thimbleweed P...
LEGO’s latest 501st Clone Trooper battle pack fal...
Jackery Explorer 1000 Pro now $330 off in New Green Dea...
Logitech’s official G PRO headset for Meta Quest ...
Thrustmaster’s new ESWAP XR Pro Xbox Series X con...
Load more...
Show More Comments