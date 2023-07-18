OtterBox’s 2023 MagSafe Charging Stand with light-up pad hits Amazon low at $46 (25% off)

Amazon is now offering the OtterBox Wireless Charging Stand 2.0 for MagSafe at $45.80 shipped. Regularly $60 on Amazon and directly from OtterBox, this is nearly 25% off and the lowest we can find. Today’s deal also marks the lowest we have tracked on Amazon since it launched there back in February. While this might not be one of the latest 15W models – the Wireless Charging Stand 2.0 carries a 15W Qi wireless charger but delivers a 7.5W charging speed to your iPhone – it also comes in at well under the $130 or more one of those will cost you from OtterBox. Even still, it will provide a raised MagSafe-ready charging pad for your device in portrait or landscape mode. Alongside the non-slip weighted base for one-handed operation, it also features a one-of-a-kind glow-in-the-dark ring that “illuminates the mount for easy locating after lights out.” OtterBox’s limited lifetime warranty is in place here and it ships with a 20W wall charger and 6.6-foot USB-C to USB-C cable. More details below.

If you’re looking for something you can use to charge up magnetically on the go, this Belkin MagSafe StandBy-ready charger is worth a look. Now at the best price we have ever tracked with a $20 Prime shipped listing on Amazon, it provides notable 15W action when out of the house and makes for a notable companion to your at-home charger. Get a closer look right here.

But if you’re looking to up the ante on portable power solutions, the deal we just spotted on Anker’s new PowerCore Reserve 192Wh is waiting right here. Sitting somewhere between pocket-friendly portable power solutions and the larger pricey power stations, you can bring this one home for $120 shipped right now to help power a temporary off-grid setup, including MacBooks, smartphones, and a whole lot more with a built-in 60,000mAh internal battery. All of the details you need on this deal are waiting in this morning’s coverage.

OtterBox Wireless Charging Stand 2.0 for MagSafe features:

Streamlined design creates ideal iPhone resting place; seamless magnetic alignment and attachment

15W Qi wireless charger delivers optimal 7.5W charging speeds to your iPhone

Suspends iPhone securely in portrait or landscape while charging, streaming and connecting

No-slip, weighted base holds stand steady as you attach and remove iPhone with one hand

Stand is powered by fast charging 20W Wall Charger and 2M (6.6ft) USB-C to USB-C Cable (included)

