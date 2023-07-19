Smartphone Accessories: Baseus 65W PowerCombo Charger $46 (Reg. $80), more

The official Baseus Amazon storefront is now offering its 65W PowerCombo 6-in-1 Charging System for $45.99 shipped after the on-page coupon has been clipped. Normally fetching $80, you’re looking at one of the first chances to save since launching earlier in the spring. It’s also a new all-time low, clocking in at 43% off. This 6-in-1 power station will streamline your setup with the ability to power all of your gear from a single tower. There’s notably three full AC outlets that let you plug in whatever chargers, lamps, or accessories your desk needs, as well as a USB-C and USB-A slot. Though the most unique part has to be the built-in retractable USB-C cable. It’s packed into the base, and can dish out 65W of power with a design that won’t clutter your space when not in use.

Baseus 65W PowerCombo features:

1 PowerCombo charging station for multiple devices equals a 5-port power strip, 3 USB chargers, & a 65W fast charging type-c cable. It cuts down on spending while providing an organized desktop. The PowerCombo charging station has a built-in retractable 3ft, 65W Type-C cable for laptop & smartphone fast charging. It has a life expectancy of more than 10 years and more than 10,000 retractions.

