Smartphone Accessories: Baseus 65W PowerCombo Charger $46 (Reg. $80), more

The official Baseus Amazon storefront is now offering its 65W PowerCombo 6-in-1 Charging System for $45.99 shipped after the on-page coupon has been clipped. Normally fetching $80, you’re looking at one of the first chances to save since launching earlier in the spring. It’s also a new all-time low, clocking in at 43% off. This 6-in-1 power station will streamline your setup with the ability to power all of your gear from a single tower. There’s notably three full AC outlets that let you plug in whatever chargers, lamps, or accessories your desk needs, as well as a USB-C and USB-A slot. Though the most unique part has to be the built-in retractable USB-C cable. It’s packed into the base, and can dish out 65W of power with a design that won’t clutter your space when not in use.
More smartphone accessories:
- Anker launches new midweek sale with GaNPrime power strips, USB-C chargers, more from $12
- AINOPE USB-C Right Angle Cable: $8 (Reg. $12) | Amazon
- Baseus 65W Slim USB-C Charger: $35 (Reg. $50) | Amazon
- elago brings its clean silicone treatment to the MagSafe wallet space at just over $17 [Deal]
- CINDRO Air Car Vent Mount: $9 (Reg. $12) | Amazon
- Rasbes 38,800mAh Solar Power Bank: $19 (Reg. $24) | Amazon
- Spigen’s adjustable OneTap In-flight MagSafe iPhone Mount drops to $32 (20% off)
- VIVI MAO Gooseneck Smartphone Mount: $15 (Reg. $25) | Amazon
- 3-pack MFi USB-C Lightning Cables: $7 (Reg. $15) | Amazon
- Organize your workstation, this metal under-desk dual headphone hanger is now 40% off at $11.50
Deals still live from yesterday:
- Time is running out to shop Nomad’s 30% off anniversary Apple accessory sale
- OtterBox Dashboard MagSafe Car Mount: $32 (Reg. $50) | Amazon
- UGREEN 65W 3-port USB-C Charger: $25 (Reg. $40) | Amazon
- Wrap Samsung’s Galaxy Watch 5 Pro around your wrist with a $71 discount to $379
- 4-in-1 MFi Lightning Cable: $16 (Reg. $20) | Amazon
- OtterBox’s 2023 MagSafe Charging Stand with light-up pad hits Amazon low at $46 (25% off)
- AINOPE 90W USB-C Car Charger: $16 (Reg. $24) | Amazon
- Samsung’s latest Galaxy Buds 2 Pro land at new best price of the year of $180 (Reg. $230)
- OtterBox Symmetry Series+ iPhone 14 MagSafe Case: $27 (Reg. $50) | Amazon
- Baseus 140W USB-C Charger: $62 (Reg. $90) | Amazon
Baseus 65W PowerCombo features:
1 PowerCombo charging station for multiple devices equals a 5-port power strip, 3 USB chargers, & a 65W fast charging type-c cable. It cuts down on spending while providing an organized desktop. The PowerCombo charging station has a built-in retractable 3ft, 65W Type-C cable for laptop & smartphone fast charging. It has a life expectancy of more than 10 years and more than 10,000 retractions.
FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!