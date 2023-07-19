Parallels Desktop 18 Black Friday in July sale from $52.50: Run Windows on Mac at 25% off

Parallels Desktop 18 deals have arrived as part of its Black Friday in July sale. Parallels Desktop 18 is easily one of the best out there and among our favorite virtual desktop apps anywhere. It is a fantastic way to run Windows software and games on a macOS machine and we are now tracking some solid price drops as part of the brand’s big summer sale. Deals on the latest version 18 Parallels software haven’t come around all that often this year and now’s your chance to score various versions, including the most popular base setup and upgrades, with a solid 25% price drop. Head below for more details and the Parallels Black Friday in July discount code.

Parallels Desktop 18 deals – Black Friday in July

Parallels Desktop 18 for Mac, at its core, allows folks to run Windows on Mac without rebooting. You can run more than 200,000 Windows apps directly on your Apple machine, including Microsoft Office for Windows, seamlessly copy and past text or drag-and-drop files between both operating systems, develop and test products across multiple platforms in a virtual machine, and much more. But let’s get on to the deals here.

Simply head over to the official Parallels Desktop 18 for Mac page right here, choose the version you’re intersted in – standard edition subscription or 1-time purchase, or the pro edition sub – and apply code BFJULY23 at checkout to knock 25% off your total. This discount code will also work for paid upgrades from previous versions of Parallels or if you’re trying to move from the standard version up to the pro variant at a discount. Pricing starts from $52.50 and is delivering some of the lowest totals of the year.

Be sure to head over to 9to5Mac for a complete rundown of how to install Windows 11 on your Mac with Parallels Desktop 18 alongside a deeper breakdown of what it can bring to your setup.

Parallels Desktop 18 features:

Run more than 200,000 Windows apps on a Mac, including Microsoft Office for Windows.

Download and Install Windows OS on your Intel or Apple M-series Mac computer.

Seamlessly copy and paste text or drag-and-drop files between Mac and Windows.

Develop and test across multiple OSs in a virtual machine for Mac.

Run Windows applications effortlessly without slowing down your Mac.

