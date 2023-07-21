Smartphone Accessories: LISEN 2-in-1 USB-C Lightning cable $13 (Reg. $17), more

Amazon is now offering a 2-pack of these LISEN USB-C Cables with Lightning connector at $13.59 after the on-page coupon has been clipped. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Normally fetching $17, you’re looking at 20% in savings and a chance to outfit your everyday carry and at-home charging setup with some versatile cables for less. This is also the best price of the year. These LISEN cables feature 60W USB-C connections that come bundled with Lightning adapters. The single cord can top off all of your gear away from home, letting you slim down your mobile setup in the process.

LISEN 2-in-1 fast charging USB C cable is the combination of PD60W USB C to USB C fast charging Cable and PD30W USB C to Lightning Cable. Meet most charging needs in your daily life, whether you are Apple, Samsung or other brands. The PD30W real fast charging USB-C to Lightning cable for iPhone, which can charge your iPhone14/13/12 to 80% in 35 minutes at the fastest, please remember to use this iPhone charger fast charging cable with the USB C adapter. 

