Panasonic’s popular eneloop pro rechargeable battery bundle hits $54 low (Reg. $80), more

Amazon is now offering Panasonic’s eneloop pro Rechargeable Battery Power Pack for $54.67 shipped. Now arriving at a new all-time low, today’s offer lands from the usual $80 going rate. This $25 discount is now clocking in at $4 under our previous mention from back in June and marking the perfect opportunity to make the switch to an eco-friendly solution. Arriving with 12 total batteries, this bundle from Panasonic packs six AA and six AAAs to help provide a notable way to cut down on single-use consumables in everything from TV remotes to toys and other gadgets. In the box, you get everything you need including the companion charger and a carrying case, which holds all of the batteries themselves. And speaking of, the AAs come equipped with 2,450mAh charges while the smaller AAs only pack 950mAh capacities. Head below for more.

Alongside the Power Pack above that is going to be a perfect option for those who need a little more variety, the savings today also continue over to a pair of discounts on charger bundles. Each of the following markdowns includes four AA batteries to go alongside either the standard or quick wall charger. These offers are at the best prices of the year, too.

If you can get away with a more affordable kit, the standard Panasonic eneloop bundle includes a more versatile collection of batteries with the same rechargeable designs. Ditching the pro naming scheme and features, this kit includes a slightly slower charger alongside eight AAs and 2 AAAs, with some adapters to let you use them with gadgets that take larger C and D batteries. This package sells for $37 on Amazon and is a great option to ditch consumables while still making out for less than the discount above.

eneloop pro AA rechargeable battery pack features:

Up to 2550mAh (2450mAh min) AA Ni-MH high-capacity pre-charged rechargeable battery

Recharge up to 500 times. Maintain 85% of their charge up to 1 year (when not in use). Batteries can be recharged when fully, or partially discharged. Work in extreme temperatures down to -4 Degree Fahrenheit.

