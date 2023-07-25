Satechi’s USB4 Pro Hub Max sees 30% discount to $70 alongside Pro Slim Hub at $68

Satechi’s official Amazon storefront is now offering its USB-C Pro Hub Max for $69.99 shipped after the on-page coupon has been clipped. Normally fetching $100, you’re looking at 30% in savings and the second-best discount of the year. This is $10 under previous mentions and the best we’ve seen since all the way back at the start of the year when a January markdown landed at $3 less than today’s offer. As one of the more feature-packed USB-C adapters from Satechi, its recent Pro Hub Max arrives with an array of eight different ports. Plugging right into the side of your Pro/Max MacBook Pro (be it the new M2 model or existing M1 releases), it notably features a pair of USB-C ports (one of which has 96W charging and 6K display support) there’s also a USB-C data slot, 4K60Hz HDMI, and a legacy USB-A port. Not to mention a pair of SD card readers, a 3.5mm audio jack, and a Gigabit Ethernet input to round out the package. You can get a closer look in our Tested with 9to5Toys review, too.

If you’re rocking a 15-inch MacBook Air, then Satechi’s more recent USB-C Pro Slim Hub is going to be your ticket to expanded I/O. The more compact design will fit in with the M2 MacBook’s more sleek design and is now also getting in on the savings. Courtesy of Amazon, the accessory’s normally $80 price tag is being slashed thanks to an on-page coupon that takes $12 off. That lands you the Pro Slim Hub for $67.99. This is matching our previous mention and marking the second-best discount to date. We also just took a closer look at what to expect from the experience in a Tested with 9to5Toys review.

Those who can get away with Thunderbolt 3 specs may find that there’s another, even more compelling solution out there right now. Also on sale, CalDigit’s popular TS3 Plus solution arrives with a slightly less capable foundation of Thunderbolt 3 support as opposed to the newer standard used above. But it packs one of the more robust feature sets on the market and now starts from $220 at Amazon. With a full metal build housing all of the legacy I/O you could need, there’s as much as $80 in savings.

Satechi Pro Hub Max features:

The Satechi Pro Hub Max is your ultimate companion device for your 2021 MacBook Pro. Featuring a full functional USB-C PD port, 4K HDMI output, Gigabit Ethernet, USB-C data, USB-A data, micro/SD card readers, and an audio jack port, the hub provides a plethora of ports so you can work at your best. With its dual USB-C connector and modern aluminum finish, the Pro Hub Max securely attaches to your Mac for a clean, sleek setup. Simply, plug and play to complete your 2021 MacBook Pro experience.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!