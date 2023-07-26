Smartphone Accessories: Shargeek Storm 2 transparent 25,600mAh power bank $169, more

Shargeek has quickly become a favorite accessory maker here at 9to5Toys, winning over not just our staff, but also our readers too. Right now, its official Amazon storefront is marking down its most capable portable battery offering, with the Shargeek Storm 2 100W 25,600mAh Power Bank dropping to $169.15 shipped. You’d more regularly pay $229, with today’s offer amounting to $60 in savings. Matching the all-time low for one of the first times, we last saw price cuts this steep back in February. Sporting a 25,600mAh internal battery, the Storm 2 packs a 100W output into a slick, see-through form-factor. There’s a single USB-C port that can be used for both powering devices and refueling its internal capacity, as well as a secondary pair of slots used just for topping off gear. Its other USB-C port is perfect for MacBook and iPhones alike, while the USB-A slot is ideal for those earbuds or other accessories in your EDC. A built-in display rounds out the package for monitoring remaining battery life or current power draw. Head below for more.
Shargeek Storm 2 Power Bank features:
With a massive 25600mAh capacity, the Shargeek storm 2 power bank can provide iPhone(18W) up to 7 charges, MacBook(45W) up to 1.2 charges, iPad(30W) up to 2.5 charges, Go Pro/DSLR up to 15 charges, powering for days, but it only needs 90 minutes to be fully recharged. The portable phone charger’s on-display power management system visualizes the battery life, output distribution, running temp, and DC voltage adjustment in a clear, concise, and intuitive way, showing you the whole process of charging.
