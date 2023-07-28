Levi’s taps Princess Mononoke for new Studio Ghibli denim collection coming in August

Levi’s will soon be bringing the signature stylings of Princess Mononoke to its lineup of denim and other apparel. It’s been 26 years since the Studio Ghibli movie first premiered, and since then it has become one of the essential viewings for the genre. Now Levi’s is looking to bring some of the animated feature’s unique visuals to your wardrobe with a new collection dropping next month.

Levi’s collaborates with Princess Mononoke

I am a sucker for a good anime collaboration, if our recent coverage of the Evangelion CASETiFY lineup and Jujutsu Kaisen keyboards wasn’t enough of a sign, and now Levi’s is back with its latest collection. Tapping into some of the most iconic imagery around, the new Levi’s Princess Mononoke drop brings some of the most beloved Studio Ghibli designs to your wardrobe.

With Levi’s mainly being known for its jeans, denim really is the star of the show. Quite fittingly of course. There’s everything from the Nightwalker Denim Kimono Jacket and the Kodama Denim Overalls to pants infused with some of the film’s signature lush landscapes, and so much more.

Alongside all of the jeans, jackets and other outerwear, Levi’s is also bringing some of the same imagery over to t-shirts and other streetwear-inspired clothing. Graphic tees are a staple of any collection these days, and the designs here are as inspired as you’d expect compared to some of the higher-end pieces.

The new Levi’s Princess Mononoke collection will be officially launching next month on August 10. Those who head over to Levi’s site right now and sign up ahead of time can get early access that lets you shop the new Studio Ghibli lineup nearly a week earlier on August 5.

Levi’s has a long history and a very iconic look—it’s what’s made us stand out for 170+ years. And from the beginning of Studio Ghibli’s co-founding by Director Hayao Miyazaki, they’ve also been stylistically iconic—when you see one of their films, you know it’s Studio Ghibli. Throughout Miyazaki’s work, his scrutiny of detail is unparalleled. The craftsmanship shows. And Levi’s® has set the bar super-high as far as timelessness goes. Levi’s® and Studio Ghibli are both very detail-centric and iconic in their own ways. We built the collection around celebrating several of Levi’s® iconic pieces—including our 501® ’93 Jeans, which came out roughly the time *Princess Mononoke* was released. But we also had pieces that lent themselves to a Japanese aesthetic.

9to5Toys’ Take

After Loewe collaborated with Studio Ghibli earlier in the year to deliver what I can really only call an iconic lineup of bags and apparel from Howl’s Moving Castle, thought that the anime collaborations this year had already peaked. And then here comes Levi’s with the new Princess Mononoke lineup that really delivers some of the best clothing pieces I’ve seen from a collection like this. I adore how unique the designs are, blending in iconic landscapes and characters into its signature denim looks.

I will definitely be picking up a few pieces come next month. I honestly want everything in the collection, but will likely focus my wallet’s attention on some of the new jackets.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!