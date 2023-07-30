Apple Watch Series 8 now $137 off as stainless steel GPS models land at $612

Amazon is now offering the Apple Watch Series 8 45mm GPS + Cellular Stainless Steel style for $611.94 shipped. Down from $749, you’re now looking at the best price in three months as well as the third-best price to date at $137 off. This comes within $49 of the 2023 low set back at the beginning of April, where it was on sale as part of a 1-day sale. There are some other stainless steal designs getting in on the savings today, too.

Apple Watch Series 8 arrives as the brand’s next-generation wearable that steps up to deliver Apple’s most comprehensive fitness tracking experience yet. Well, aside from the new Ultra model, that is. Sporting an always-on display, you’ll find a new S8 chip powering the experience which drives the improved gyroscope and accelerometer to enable crash detection. The onboard temperature sensor pairs with overnight sleep tracking, as well as the onboard heart rate sensor, ECG capabilities, and blood oxygen monitoring. And of course, all of these arrive with cellular connectivity. Go learn more over at 9to5Mac.

Head over to our roundup of the best Apple Watch bands for plenty of options from $5 for some additional ways to stylize your new wearable. Apple’s in-house Watch bands have long been a sore subject when it comes to pricing, so going with a third-party alternative is a great idea. Get a closer look at our curated list for all of the best bands for notable offerings from other manufacturers like Pad & Quill, Nomad, and more.

Earlier we mentioned the higher-end Apple Watch Ultra, and those who do want to go with the more rugged wearable are in luck! Amazon is running a series of discounts that on top of taking $50 off, is delivering the second-best prices. All marked down to $749, today’s Apple Watch discounts are joined by everything else in our Apple guide this weekend.

Apple Watch Series 8 features:

Your essential companion for a healthy life is now even more powerful. Advanced sensors provide insights to help you better understand your health. New safety features can get you help when you need it. The bright, Always-On Retina display is easy to read, even when your wrist is down. Send a text, make a call, and stream music without your iPhone, even while traveling internationally. Use Family Setup to manage Apple Watch for family members who don’t have an iPhone.

