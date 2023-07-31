Samsung’s new wearables can’t compete with Galaxy Watch 5 Pro, especially with a $70 discount

Samsung just revealed its latest wearables last week, but anyone looking towards the more rugged end of the lineup is still going to want to keep last year’s model in mind. Even with all of the changes of the new Watch 6 Classic, there’s something to be said for how untouched the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro is in the lineup. And now thanks to Amazon, it’s an even more compelling experience thanks to a discount. The wearable drops to $379.99 shipped from the usual $450 price tag in order to take $70 off. This is the second-best offer to date and clocks in at within $1 of the all-time low. You can learn all about the Wear OS experience in our hands-on review or head below as we take a deeper dive at how it all stacks up.

Samsung’s flagship Galaxy Watch 5 Pro delivers all of its usual fitness tracking tech, but with an even more premium and rugged design than even the newer additions to the lineup. The titanium case protects all of those features, including the circular sapphire glass display and 3-in-1 bioactive sensor for handling all of your workout measurements. There’s also an even more accurate body temperature sensor to complete the package with a larger battery to boot.

We also put together a recent feature that walks you through why the new Galaxy Watch 6 Classic model isn’t a direct replacement to the Galaxy Watch 5. You’re missing out on the titanium shell, massive battery life, and overall more rugged vibes. If you’re on the fence about bringing home Samsung’s latest, our recent coverage should help. As should today’s $70 discount.

Of course, if you do in fact want to bring home the latest from Samsung, some pre-order promotions are live right now on the Galaxy Watch 6/Classic. Now bundling in $50 gift cards and extra bands, pricing starts at $300 for the all-new debuts that won’t be shipping until next week on August 11. As far as the latest foldables are concerned, we’re already seeing some chances to save, just as you’d expect from 9to5Toys. You can now save as much as $400 on unlocked Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Flip 5 devices.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro features:

Manage your overall sleep quality with an advanced sleep tracker that detects and analyzes sleep stages while you rest; Plus, Advanced Sleep Coaching helps you develop better sleep habits by analyzing your sleep patterns. Galaxy Watch5 Pro provides body composition data right on your wrist; On your own schedule, you can now get readings on body fat, skeletal muscle, body water, basal metabolic rate and Body Mass Index.

